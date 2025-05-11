The 16 Best Seasonings You Should Buy At Walmart

Seasonings are the lifeblood of any meal. Whether you're sprinkling some pizazz onto barbequed meats, giving tofu some personality, or need to infuse boring veggies with savory flare, the spice aisle of any supermarket is a bastion of flavor — the heart of a grocery store's culinary possibilities. Sure, making your own blends is satisfying and sometimes more cost-effective, but it's often worth it to leave your dish in the hands of professional (literal) taste-makers to create something truly outstanding.

Walmart is surprisingly chock-full of seasonings blends, from its house brand to much more artisanal offerings. Some of these spice mixes add a touch of herby essence to complement whatever they're adorning, and others use food like a blank canvas to unleash pandemonium — the chaotic good, tasty kind.

I took a stroll down the spice aisle at Walmart to hunt down some of the most highly regarded blends from the grocery behemoth and put them to the ultimate test. I tried each on either chicken, salmon, veggies, or shrimp to break down exactly what makes them the best spice blends at Walmart. So, prepare to step into a Shangri-la of flavor — you might discover your new seasoning daily driver.