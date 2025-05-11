The 16 Best Seasonings You Should Buy At Walmart
Seasonings are the lifeblood of any meal. Whether you're sprinkling some pizazz onto barbequed meats, giving tofu some personality, or need to infuse boring veggies with savory flare, the spice aisle of any supermarket is a bastion of flavor — the heart of a grocery store's culinary possibilities. Sure, making your own blends is satisfying and sometimes more cost-effective, but it's often worth it to leave your dish in the hands of professional (literal) taste-makers to create something truly outstanding.
Walmart is surprisingly chock-full of seasonings blends, from its house brand to much more artisanal offerings. Some of these spice mixes add a touch of herby essence to complement whatever they're adorning, and others use food like a blank canvas to unleash pandemonium — the chaotic good, tasty kind.
I took a stroll down the spice aisle at Walmart to hunt down some of the most highly regarded blends from the grocery behemoth and put them to the ultimate test. I tried each on either chicken, salmon, veggies, or shrimp to break down exactly what makes them the best spice blends at Walmart. So, prepare to step into a Shangri-la of flavor — you might discover your new seasoning daily driver.
1. Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning
Everything bagel seasoning is one of those things that you rarely see in anyone's spice cabinet, but when you do, you know there's some magic happening in that kitchen. It's having a bit of a moment, probably thanks to the popularity of avocado toast. I made another trendy dish — everything bagel-crusted salmon — to test out the Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning. It's made with sesame and poppy seeds, dried onion and garlic, and salt. That's it. It's simple, it's versatile — it's a serious sleeper pantry staple.
Just the right amount of salt in this seasoning meant my salmon didn't need to be salted beforehand, but I could still go buck-wild with the seeds and dried aromatics without oversalting the fish. It imparted a burst of earthy crunch that leaned a little heavy on the sesame compared to the poppy. I could see this seasoning topping cookies to add an earthy, salty component to sweetness, or giving salads a nutty upgrade with added texture to boot.
2. Zatarain's Blackened Seasoning
Blackened seasoning is a must-have in any kitchen. It comes in handy when you're tired of the same old shrimp, chicken, or fish-based weeknight dishes by adding robust flavor instantly. It typically relies on basic ingredients, like peppers, onion, and garlic, but for whatever reason, trying to recreate the classic New Orleans-native blackened flavor is practically impossible.
I assumed Zatarain's — a trusted name in Cajun and Creole fare — would have a delicious blackened seasoning, and I wasn't wrong. It was mostly a traditional blackened, but it packed more of a fiery wallop than I expected. It gave my chicken an intense warming quality that could make any meat or seafood dish an instant comfort food classic. The peppers were the most prominent taste, with onion and garlic acting as the backbone to ground the seasoning and prevent it from being too spicy.
3. Kinder's Woodfired Garlic
Who doesn't love a garlic-heavy meal? Kinder's makes it easy to bring that signature punch of aromatic goodness to dishes without the need to painstakingly peel a bunch of tiny cloves. Its Woodfired Garlic blend includes fresh and roasted garlic powder, onion, chili powder, and paprika, creating a more blanched flavor than you'd get if you dumped plain old garlic powder on your dish.
I tried the Woodfired Garlic blend on a mixture of roasted veggies, where it delivered a potent punch of garlic flavor without drowning out the natural taste of the vegetables. The seasoning is pretty salty (a common theme with Kinder's), but it's more flavorful than a seasoned salt. Roasted garlic is prominent, with just a lick of smoky sweetness, and the chili powder balances everything out. Try it on popcorn, as a dry rub for meats, or anything that can benefit from the tantalizing taste of garlic.
4. Fire and Smoke Society The Usual Blend
Fire and Smoke Society is among the most artisanal companies you'll find in Walmart's spice aisle, so I expected nothing short of excellence with its The Usual blend. It's a unique but simple mix of salt, coarse black pepper, garlic, rosemary, lemon, and cayenne. Fire and Smoke Society dubs it "the perfect blend," and honestly, I can't disagree.
I tried The Usual blend on a chicken drumstick, and it created one of the most delicious pieces of chicken I've ever made, which surprised me because I usually prefer more pungent ingredients in seasoning. This blend packs in a subtle flavor that's expertly balanced; rosemary adds herbaceousness, black pepper gives it some earthy body, lemon provides the zesty zing, garlic offers the aromatics, and cayenne backs it all up with a little heat. Although it's technically made up of all the ingredients that typically make up all-purpose seasoning, it doesn't taste anything like any all-purpose seasoning I've ever tried, in the best possible way.
5. Kinder's Caramelized Onion Butter
It may not be the most versatile seasoning, and it may not be a pantry staple like plenty others on this list, but it's a powerhouse of mouth-coating, salty, savory flavor nonetheless. Kinder's Caramelized Onion Butter seasoning is creamy and decadent with real butter and sweet buttermilk, while dehydrated onion gives it the savoriness to make it dinner-worthy.
I tried Kinder's Caramelized Onion Butter seasoning on shrimp because savory butter and shrimp go together like peanut butter and jelly. The seasoning latched onto the shrimp, giving it the trademark savory sweetness that only caramelized onions can provide, combined with the richness of real dairy. For meals, it's probably best to keep this blend to shellfish and certain veggies — like corn on the cob — because its creaminess won't mesh well with meat. But on popcorn? You'll end up bringing it with you to the movie theatre — it's that good.
6. Great Value Organic Curry Powder
I'm an absolute curry fiend, and I've experimented with quite a few curry powders before settling on Great Value's Organic curry blend. I know what you're thinking: Walmart's house brand can't possibly make the best curry seasoning. But for the price, it's unbeatable. It's a classic yellow curry blend that can be used to make homemade paste, or you can sprinkle a little on some fish, meat, or veggies to breathe life into them. It's made of fenugreek, coriander, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cardamom, anise, and a little cayenne pepper, among other ingredients, which are all organic.
Great Value's curry powder is barely spicy, so it leaves room to play around with spice levels. I made a Thai-style yellow curry paste with this seasoning, and it transformed into a golden yellow masterpiece without having to add extra turmeric (although I did use the entire jar for about 3 cups of paste). It's very coriander-heavy, so it has a unique floral quality that other curry blends don't have. It's obvious that the ingredients are organic because they shine with a vibrancy that's seldom found in curry blends that hover around the same price point.
7. McCormick Flavor Maker I'm So Hooked Salmon Topping
If salmon is a typical weeknight meal in your house, then this topping from McCormick's Flavor Maker line is a must-have pantry essential. It's made from an eclectic mix of garlic, sesame, ginger, coconut, bell pepper, green onion, and sugar. This is one of those rare mixes that's worth having even if you prefer to make your own spice blends because it would be hard to replicate its fish-perfect taste.
I coated my filet in a generous quantity of this salmon seasoning, which kept it moist and gave it a smack of vibrant flavor. It's very sweet and salty, in a way that highlights salmon's natural sweetness — not in a way that masks the fish's delicate, fresh flavor. A bit of spiciness is complemented by an earthy, nutty essence from sesame, making this seasoning as well-rounded as it's mouth-watering.
8. Dash Southwest Chipotle
Dash (formerly Mrs. Dash) is all about salt-free seasonings. Seasoning blends are often made with disturbing levels of sodium, but salt-free blends allow you to add salt at your leisure, so you can really heavy-hand the spices without a care in the world. Dash's Southwest Chipotle is absolutely one you'll want to heavy-hand, with bold flavors from smokey peppers, citrus, herbs, and alliums.
Dash's chipotle seasoning is far less smokey than you might imagine, which I appreciate as a chipotle pepper fan but not a smoke fan. It has an intense citrus tang and sweetness that pairs beautifully with its spicy ingredients, ensuring that the heat is never too overpowering. The sweetness of this blend means that it pairs best with veggies or vegetarian dishes, but mixed with savory spices — like garlicky seasonings — it could work as a meat rub.
9. Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning
If you're not from the South, you probably don't put Creole seasoning to regular use, but one taste of Tony Chachere's — a staple in Louisiana — will have you stocking up on this jambalaya and étouffée mainstay. It's a prime example of savory, traditional Creole seasoning with chili peppers, garlic, black pepper, and other hush-hush ingredients that make it hard to replicate.
I tested Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning out on shrimp — the most appropriate flavor vessel. It had a bright, peppery flavor that was brought to life with plenty of spice, but not so much that it could turn away those who prefer milder flavors. It highlighted the shrimp's natural sweet taste by contrasting it with deeply savory garlic and peppers. But be warned: it's very salty, so add it to classic Creole dishes in small increments to prevent oversalting.
10. McCormick Flavor Maker Get A Pizza This Pizza Topping
As a New Yorker, I physically can't deny the absolute flavor perfection in a quality plain slice without any added ingredients. However, good-quality spices can elevate even the best pizza slice to new heights, and that's where McCormick's Flavor Maker Pizza Topping comes into play. It's basically a blend of everything you'd find in those little glass containers at the pizzeria — red pepper, garlic, onion, and oregano — all packed into one zesty seasoning.
Savory, herby oregano and spicy peppers gave my pizza slice more complexity, while garlic doubled up on the already prevalent flavor because — let's face it — you can never have too much garlic. A tiny pinch of salt acted as a sort of flavor bridge, so all the ingredients in the seasoning could meld together seamlessly. The herbs in this blend complemented those in the pizza sauce, while enhancing the tang of tomatoes. It could also be used as a general Italian seasoning mix for dusting veggies or adding to soups and sauces.
11. Badia Jamaican Jerk Seasoning
Anyone who loves a complex meal that showcases nearly every flavor profile — sweet, smokey, spicy, you name it — is sure to be a fan of jerk seasoning. Hailing from Jamaica, jerk seasoning is typically made from a blend of hot peppers, warm spices, green herbs, and dried aromatics. It's usually associated with chicken, where it's used as a dry rub to keep meat tender and intensely delicious.
Badia's Jamaican Jerk Seasoning is a great take on the classic recipe without being too spicy, so it's more palatable for everyone at the barbeque or dinner table. It's as warming and vibrant as the jerk spice blend from your favorite Caribbean take-out place, with a bold peppery flavor and hint of citrusy zest that makes it unique. My chicken was brimming with robust sweetness and warmth when I used a generous amount as a dry rub, and it was far from being too salty.
12. Kinder's All Purpose
There's no short supply of Kinder's seasonings at Walmart, and the All Purpose blend is likely the first one you'd reach for if you want to try out what the brand has to offer. This blend is a salt-based mixture with garlic, paprika, chili peppers, cane sugar, and some mysterious spices, to keep you intrigued and coming back for more.
Although it's labeled an all-purpose blend for meat and veggies, this seasoning was a little too potent on my bowl of mixed vegetables. I'd say it's best suited for meat, depending on your taste preferences. It's wildly smokey, to the point where it could stand in for a barbeque seasoning and no one would be the wiser. But don't get me wrong, it's wonderfully complex — just maybe a bit mislabeled. The smokiness stands front and center, complemented by a subtle sweetness and tiny touch of heat. If smokiness is your thing (I'll admit, it's not mine) then this could, potentially, be an actual all-purpose blend. But for most of us, smoky-sweet flavors are best kept to meat.
13. Kosmo's Q Clean Eating Southern Chicken
The South does chicken right, and this blend from Kosmo's really drives that point home. Although it's dubbed Southern Chicken, it really leans more unprecedented-all-purpose with salt, pepper, alliums, basil, thyme, coriander, parsley, and chili peppers. It stands out in the spice aisle by being free from any color additives, preservatives, and any unnatural filler that we all too often find in seasonings. This blend has no sugar and the salt is mild, so it's a great seasoning to whip out at the barbeque for those with sensitive stomachs or palates.
If you're looking for an all-natural, herbaceous, earthy chicken dry rub with a tinge of heat, Kosmo's Southern Chicken is your best friend. The deeply savory blend is primarily fresh and herby, with black pepper and fiery peppers giving it a little flair. But this garden-fresh pizazz shouldn't be reserved for just chicken — make Southern Chicken vegetarian by sprinkling it on mixed veggies, beans, or use it as a tofu rub.
14. Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning
If you're looking to add a bit of subtle depth to meats and seafood, this Greek all-purpose seasoning by Cavender's is a necessity. It's made with salt, pepper, and oregano, which are the most prominent flavors in the seasoning. Cornstarch and five mystery spices make it more complex while still maintaining its all-purpose status.
My favorite thing about this seasoning is the addition of cornstarch. I always employ cornstarch when cooking meat, whether I'm dredging chicken or shooting for a perfectly seared steak. Using Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning means I can skip this step, and still wind up with extra-crispy chicken skin or tender meat and fish.
I doused a salmon filet in Cavender's, and the fish stayed moist and flakey, soaking in the mild, herby and peppery seasoning. It has just the right amount of sweetness to balance the savory herbs, and the little bit of sugar upgraded the filet's natural sweetness. Try this blend on lamb for authentic Mediterranean taste, or add a light dusting to steaks for a hint of flavor that really takes them up a notch.
15. Old Bay Seasoning
Ahh, classic Old Bay. We seafood fans know it well. The Maryland mainstay has been around for over 80 years, cementing itself into America's storied seafood lore. The recipe for the time-honored seafood seasoning has stayed the same (and been kept secret) for its entire history, giving it an elusive quality that makes it desirable in more than seafood.
Old Bay and shrimp are a match made in heaven. I gave my shrimp a generous sprinkle of the seasoning, opting for the low sodium variety so I could really heavy-hand this flavor booster. Its briny, peppery flavor is so uniquely mouth-watering that all you need is a pile of shellfish and a container of Old Bay for a delicious meal. It has a bright punch of heat and zesty, almost citrus-like tang that separates it from any other seafood seasoning. Try it in your next shrimp and corn chowder, or sprinkle it onto snacks, like roasted nuts, chips, or popcorn.
16. Fire and Smoke Society Brazen Pig BBQ Blend
No spice collection is complete without a classic barbeque blend, and Fire and Smoke Society has you covered with its take on a quintessential spice mixture for any meats you might toss on the grill. It's a salt-free blend with cumin, paprika, mixed herbs, brown sugar, black pepper, and mustard that can be added to marinades or used as a dry rub — either way, the legendary barbeque flavor will be bold and your meat will be forever juicy and tender.
I tried Brazen Pig as a dry rub on chicken drumsticks, where it locked in the moisture while infusing the meat with deep flavor. Even though this seasoning is completely salt-free, it only needed a tiny pinch of added salt per drumstick to let the ingredients in the seasoning mesh. Paprika and black pepper give it its base, while herbs add the fragrant, fresh quality, and cumin and brown sugar tie it all together, giving it a signature barbeque taste.
Methodology
To put this list together, I picked spice blends found at Walmart that I had personally tried and knew to be delicious. For those I hadn't tried, I picked reputable brands with unique ingredients, or blends that had a positive reputation via reviews. I tested each on either shrimp, chicken drumsticks (both of which were air-fried), mixed veggies (a blend of squash, onion, mushrooms, Brussel's sprouts, carrots, and bell peppers), or salmon (which was oven baked), depending on what they appeared to be best suited for — with the exceptional of the Great Value curry seasoning, which I used in a homemade paste.
Altogether, this list highlights seasonings that stand out in character and perceived quality and freshness, with a slight focus on versatility. I also picked blends that act as trademark examples of their recipe, like Zatarain's blackened and Tony Chachere's Creole blend. These seasonings represent the best spices you can find on Walmart's shelves, whether you're looking to level up a tried-and-true recipe or experiment with bold, regional cuisine.