Cornstarch Is The Secret To A Perfectly Seared Steak

It may be a humble ingredient, but cornstarch's ability to perfect steak is cause for acclaim. This pantry staple already runs the gamut — from being a vital thickening ingredient to an ideal egg substitute in baking. It should be no surprise, then, that it's the route to a superior steak texture. Sure, there are other ways, but all we're saying is before you try the other 17 tips for getting the perfect sear on your steak, try cornstarch.

The goal with using cornstarch is simple: Get a crispy crust by the end of the sear. To help with that, your steak should have a dry exterior since wet steaks will add excess moisture that prohibits a crispy crust. So grab some paper towels and dab your steak dry on both sides — even wipe the plate to ensure your steak isn't sitting in any water.

Then, rub the cornstarch, and some salt for seasoning, all over your steak. If using thick cuts like strip or ribeye steak, coat the sides, too; this is crucial since cornstarch doubles as a drying agent by absorbing the moisture from the meat. The cornstarch absorbs or attracts the moisture to form a gel, and the heat from the oil dehydrates it. Once it effectively dries the surface of your steak, cornstarch adjusts roles dexterously to lend it a crispy crust after searing.