Cornstarch Can Be Used As An Egg Substitute In Baking - Here's How

When made into a slurry, cornstarch can thicken soups and stews as well as take over the role of eggs as the binding ingredient in baking, but it may not always provide the same leavening properties that eggs do. If you whisk cornstarch slurry in a stand mixing bowl, you will never achieve a meringue akin to what you can make with beaten egg whites. To compensate for the lack of leavening and rise, bakers may need to add other ingredients, such as baking powder, which is also vegan and gluten-free.

Cornstarch is also tasteless, so if you want an eggy taste in your baked goods, you're out of luck. However, sometimes bakers are looking to mask the egg taste, so they dump in vanilla extract and other flavors. Being flavor-neutral, cornstarch doesn't alter the taste profile of your baked goodies; hence, there's no need to mask it.

Another use for cornstarch as a substitute in baking is to use it as an egg-free egg wash. Again, dilute cornstarch with water to make a thin wash that you can paint over your baked goods. You can also dissolve sugar in this mixture. The result is a cookie or pastry with a shiny, glossy finish — just note that the classic browning effect from a standard egg wash will be amiss.