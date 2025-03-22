What Exactly Is All-Purpose Seasoning?

When it comes to cooking, seasoning is the key to flavor. Experimenting with seasonings you've never used before can take your meals to the next level and expand your palate's horizons, and having staples on hand brings a delicious and comforting familiarity to the food you eat. One ingredient we don't talk about enough in the wide world of spices is all-purpose seasoning. Add a dash of this to your dish, and you'll see exactly what you've been missing out on. But what's inside this magic little blend?

All-purpose seasoning looks different from bottle to bottle. Typically, you'll find ingredients like garlic or onion powder, dried greens (basil, sage, thyme, and parsley are popular picks), and a bit of kick from ground cayenne or black peppercorns. Most come with a sprinkle of salt, too, though it's totally possible to find salt-free blends out there so you can adjust the sodium intake to your (or your health's) taste. All-purpose seasonings are pretty uniform in flavor since they're supposed to pair well with most meats and veggies, so they work with everything from pot roast to beef stew and then some.