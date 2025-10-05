These Muffins From The Walmart Bakery Are A Fall Must-Have, According To Shoppers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nothing quite screams "fall" more than pumpkin and pumpkin spice, especially when it comes to pastries. Whether you got in on the fall-themed fun way back in September or you waited until October 1 to pick up that tub of pumpkin-shaped cookies, the mere whiff of the gourd has a way of making the season feel cozy and warm. You've probably browsed the aisles of your local grocery store and spotted the pumpkin-flavored coffee creamers and pumpkin spice-flavored donuts many times, but if you're walking through the Walmart bakery aisle, fellow shoppers say there's one item you don't want to miss: the Marketside Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins.
According to a shopper on Walmart's website, the muffins are "fresh, moist, and delicious," the kind of recipe that's "almost as good as [their] Grandma's." Given the high praise, these muffins might just earn a new spot on our ranking of eight Walmart pastries from the bakery. Many customers love the Walmart private-label muffins for being full of a "great spice mix [of] flavor," begging that the little pastries become a year-round staple instead of a seasonal one. While there are plenty of pumpkin-flavored muffins on the market, Walmart's version is often described as a "great way to start the season." Though be warned: Shoppers say to "get them while you can, because they sell out quickly."
Marketside Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins bring fall to life
Walmart's pumpkin spice streusel muffins are available in a pack of four and sell for about $5 per container. Not only are the muffins made with pumpkin puree, but they're also advertised as containing pumpkin pie spice and then topped with a streusel made from brown sugar and other various spices. The muffins are expected to stay fresh for up to seven days, but we know by now that the absolute best way to keep muffins fresh is to transfer them to a paper towel-lined container with another paper towel on top, to help retain moisture.
The Marketside Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins carry a 4.4 out of 5 stars under Walmart's review section. This places the seasonal muffins above both the Marketside Lemon Streusel Muffins and the Marketside Cranberry Orange Streusel Muffins.
The big-name retailer rolled out the muffins as early as July this year, according to 2025's first review on the Walmart website, seemingly embracing the world's latest obsession with "Summerween," just like Crumbl did when it tested fall flavors back in mid-summer. There's no telling exactly how long these muffins will stay in Walmart's bakery aisle, so it's probably wise to listen to that earlier advice and give these babies a shot before everyone starts swapping pumpkin flavors for gingerbread.