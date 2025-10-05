These Muffins From The Walmart Bakery Are A Fall Must-Have, According To Shoppers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing quite screams "fall" more than pumpkin and pumpkin spice, especially when it comes to pastries. Whether you got in on the fall-themed fun way back in September or you waited until October 1 to pick up that tub of pumpkin-shaped cookies, the mere whiff of the gourd has a way of making the season feel cozy and warm. You've probably browsed the aisles of your local grocery store and spotted the pumpkin-flavored coffee creamers and pumpkin spice-flavored donuts many times, but if you're walking through the Walmart bakery aisle, fellow shoppers say there's one item you don't want to miss: the Marketside Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins.

According to a shopper on Walmart's website, the muffins are "fresh, moist, and delicious," the kind of recipe that's "almost as good as [their] Grandma's." Given the high praise, these muffins might just earn a new spot on our ranking of eight Walmart pastries from the bakery. Many customers love the Walmart private-label muffins for being full of a "great spice mix [of] flavor," begging that the little pastries become a year-round staple instead of a seasonal one. While there are plenty of pumpkin-flavored muffins on the market, Walmart's version is often described as a "great way to start the season." Though be warned: Shoppers say to "get them while you can, because they sell out quickly."