The Fall Flavors Crumbl Is Allegedly Testing Have Fans Begging For Them Now

Just when it seems like Crumbl is quietly fading back to a normal level of popularity, the Utah-based cookie chain releases a new flavor that sends the internet into a frenzy. Crumbl's Fourth of July lineup brought a sense of red, white, and blue into its cookies, while just last month, fans were flipping to grab Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie and making employees everywhere shake their heads in secondhand embarrassment. Now, with "Summerween" on everyone's minds, Crumbl's latest lineup of non-cookie desserts is evoking the chilly air and crispy leaves of fall.

Two of Crumbl's recently tested desserts include the Caramel Apple Tres Leches Cake and Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cake, and it honestly couldn't get any more fall-inspired than that. The Caramel Apple Tres Leches Cake is described as "a light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, fresh chopped apples, and drizzle of caramel," according to a Facebook post with the inside scoop. Meanwhile, the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cake seems to be two layers of pumpkin and Biscoff layered cake sandwiched with a sweet cream cheese frosting in the middle, then sprinkled with bits of Biscoff cookie pieces, according to a Redditor who sampled the dessert.