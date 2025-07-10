The Fall Flavors Crumbl Is Allegedly Testing Have Fans Begging For Them Now
Just when it seems like Crumbl is quietly fading back to a normal level of popularity, the Utah-based cookie chain releases a new flavor that sends the internet into a frenzy. Crumbl's Fourth of July lineup brought a sense of red, white, and blue into its cookies, while just last month, fans were flipping to grab Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie and making employees everywhere shake their heads in secondhand embarrassment. Now, with "Summerween" on everyone's minds, Crumbl's latest lineup of non-cookie desserts is evoking the chilly air and crispy leaves of fall.
Two of Crumbl's recently tested desserts include the Caramel Apple Tres Leches Cake and Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cake, and it honestly couldn't get any more fall-inspired than that. The Caramel Apple Tres Leches Cake is described as "a light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, fresh chopped apples, and drizzle of caramel," according to a Facebook post with the inside scoop. Meanwhile, the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cake seems to be two layers of pumpkin and Biscoff layered cake sandwiched with a sweet cream cheese frosting in the middle, then sprinkled with bits of Biscoff cookie pieces, according to a Redditor who sampled the dessert.
Crumbl may be prepping for fall with caramel apple and pumpkin flavors
Crumbl's Tres Leches Cake has been a menu staple for a few years now, but the iteration with caramel apples has yet to see its place on the official menu. The Caramel Apple Tres Leches Cake has been in the testing phase for a few months now, with reports of testing dating back to late 2024. In October 2024, popular foodie Instagrammer @Snackolator posted three desserts in the testing phase, including the Caramel Apple Tres Leches Cake. A Redditor who tried the dessert called the Caramel Apple Tres Leches Cake "the best treat Crumbl ever had."
Other years have seen Crumbl release pumpkin-flavored cookies and cakes, but none yet that have combined pumpkin with the sugary thickness of Biscoff. According to the Redditor who sampled the cake, it's "one of [their] favorites, if not [their] favorite" entirely. In previous years, Crumbl began teasing its official fall releases in August, but there's no official news yet (or even spoilers) about when and which fall flavors will hit stores nationwide. Other new tester desserts this week include the Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake, Chocolate Molten Lava Cake, Chocolate Caramel Candy Bar Cake, Peanut Butter Candy Brownie, Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake, and the Mexican Lime Icebox Cake, but now that we've got Summerween on our brains, everything else pales in comparison.