Crumbl's 4th Of July Lineup Features A New Summertime Twist On Brownies
When the days get longer and the Fourth of July finally rolls around, sweet-toothed foodies start craving festive snacks like bomb pops and red, white, and blue cheesecake. Now, this 2025 summer holiday season, Crumbl is rolling out a new treat designed to please: Introducing the S'mores Brownie. In the past, Crumbl has released a S'mores Brownie Cookie, and a regular S'mores Cookie appeared on the chain's 2024 Independence Day menu. But this marks the first time that Crumbl has released a brownie-centric s'mores treat that combines the best of both worlds.
The official Crumbl website describes its new S'mores Brownie as "A rich, gooey brownie layered over a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with a cloud of marshmallow buttercream, a warm drizzle of milk chocolate, and a golden graham cracker streusel for the perfect crunch." Nearly 400 fans have already taken to the website's review section to sound off their feedback.
Customers rave, "Loved everything about this one. The combo of flavors and the bake. Yum!" and "Amazing. I loved everything about this. Big chunks of chocolate in the brownie with the perfect topping of marshmallow and graham crackers." Plan on bringing Crumbl's new S'mores Brownies to your Fourth of July cookout? Stash 'em in a cooler — and stash that cooler in the passenger seat or backseat of your car (not the trunk) to ensure it can be reached by the air conditioning.
The S'mores Brownie comes fully-loaded for the Fourth
The specifics of Crumbl's holiday menu spoilers were reported by Instagram foodie account @snackolator. The post details other confectionery releases on Crumbl's Fourth of July menu, including the return of another non-cookie mini dessert. Last year for Independence Day, Crumbl debuted a luscious Strawberry Shortcake. This year, the Strawberry Shortcake will be returning, as well as two cookie flavors from last year's holiday menu: the Patriotic Birthday Cake Cookie and the Cornbread Cookie with honey butter glaze. Fans in the comments section of @snackolator's Instagram post are especially stoked about the Cornbread Cookie's long-awaited return.
The Apple Pie Cookie that appeared in Crumbl's 2024 July Fourth release has been upgraded to a Caramel Apple Cookie with caramel cream cheese frosting, chopped Granny Smith apples, caramel drizzle, and streusel. The classic Milk Chocolate Chip cookie from 2024 has also received a festive facelift, returning as the Patriotic M&Ms Cookie for 2025. Crumbl's Independence Day menu is also continuing the limited-edition, TikTok-viral Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie, which released last week.
This limited-time menu is available from June 30 through July 5, 2025. Even beyond the new holiday menu and all-new S'mores Brownie, Crumbl's creative team has clearly been doing something right. Company sales have enjoyed a whopping 55% growth from 2022 to 2024 (as reported by The Current). By the end of last year, the largest cookie chain in North America had established 858 locations clocking average sales of $1.35 million (per QSR).