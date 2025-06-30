Crumbl's 4th Of July Lineup Features A New Summertime Twist On Brownies

When the days get longer and the Fourth of July finally rolls around, sweet-toothed foodies start craving festive snacks like bomb pops and red, white, and blue cheesecake. Now, this 2025 summer holiday season, Crumbl is rolling out a new treat designed to please: Introducing the S'mores Brownie. In the past, Crumbl has released a S'mores Brownie Cookie, and a regular S'mores Cookie appeared on the chain's 2024 Independence Day menu. But this marks the first time that Crumbl has released a brownie-centric s'mores treat that combines the best of both worlds.

The official Crumbl website describes its new S'mores Brownie as "A rich, gooey brownie layered over a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with a cloud of marshmallow buttercream, a warm drizzle of milk chocolate, and a golden graham cracker streusel for the perfect crunch." Nearly 400 fans have already taken to the website's review section to sound off their feedback.

Customers rave, "Loved everything about this one. The combo of flavors and the bake. Yum!" and "Amazing. I loved everything about this. Big chunks of chocolate in the brownie with the perfect topping of marshmallow and graham crackers." Plan on bringing Crumbl's new S'mores Brownies to your Fourth of July cookout? Stash 'em in a cooler — and stash that cooler in the passenger seat or backseat of your car (not the trunk) to ensure it can be reached by the air conditioning.