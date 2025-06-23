Crumbl's New Ice Cream Cookie May Have Fans Flipping To Grab One

Cookie giant Crumbl is back at it again with its weekly dessert menu, but this time there's a celebrity collaboration that you might just flip over. The chain joined forces with Benson Boone, the rising musician known for his impressive back flips during performances, for an ice cream cookie just in time to cool down this summer (or after one too many backflips of your own). Coined Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie, it looks as groovy as we hope it tastes.

Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie is a brand-new addition to the menu that's available from June 23 to June 28. The dessert is made up of a chocolate cookie loaded with cookies-and-cream pieces that's filled with moonbeam ice cream-inspired topping flavors of berry, lemon, and marshmallow. It's then topped with a drizzle of icing and a dusting of cookies and cream. And while it doesn't seem to come with actual ice cream, the Boone-inspired cookie is served chilled in case you were wondering. It's already garnered a 4.52-star rating based on Crumbl customer reviews, so it might just be worth the try.