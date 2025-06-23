Crumbl's New Ice Cream Cookie May Have Fans Flipping To Grab One
Cookie giant Crumbl is back at it again with its weekly dessert menu, but this time there's a celebrity collaboration that you might just flip over. The chain joined forces with Benson Boone, the rising musician known for his impressive back flips during performances, for an ice cream cookie just in time to cool down this summer (or after one too many backflips of your own). Coined Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie, it looks as groovy as we hope it tastes.
Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie is a brand-new addition to the menu that's available from June 23 to June 28. The dessert is made up of a chocolate cookie loaded with cookies-and-cream pieces that's filled with moonbeam ice cream-inspired topping flavors of berry, lemon, and marshmallow. It's then topped with a drizzle of icing and a dusting of cookies and cream. And while it doesn't seem to come with actual ice cream, the Boone-inspired cookie is served chilled in case you were wondering. It's already garnered a 4.52-star rating based on Crumbl customer reviews, so it might just be worth the try.
The inspiration behind the cookie collaboration between Crumbl and Benson Boone — and other options on this week's menu
If you're wondering what moonbeam ice cream is, it's taken from the lyrics of Boone's song "Mystical Magical," where the flavor is included in his lyrics. The musician even leaned into the lyrics and worked in an ice cream truck in the song's music video. While it doesn't seem like it's an actual ice cream flavor and is simply from the mind of the artist and his collaborator on the lyrics, who's to say Boone won't release his own ice cream in the future?
As for the rest of this week's Crumbl menu, there's the Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie if you want to keep it classic. From the chain's non-cookie desserts, try the Chocolate Cheesecake with a cookies-and-cream crust. Some of the other options to satisfy your sweet tooth this week are a Raspberry Butter Cake Cookie and a Confetti Cake Cookie for any upcoming celebrations. For those who don't live near a location, here are our tips to recreate Crumbl cookies at home, perhaps while you jam to Boone's "Beautiful Things."