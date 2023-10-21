15 Ingredients That Will Level Up Your Queso

Ah, queso. It may not fall into the category of authentic or traditional Mexican food – queso is said to have originated in the United States back in 1896 when a recipe appeared in "The Land of Sunshine" magazine – but authenticity aside, a rich, creamy, aromatic cheese dip is tough to resist. Today, queso commonly appears on Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurant menus. It's a dreamy pairing for chips, smothered burritos, and nachos. Let's be honest; everything tastes better when drizzled in warm, melty cheese.

Queso also happens to be quite easy to whip up at home, which is fantastic for picky eaters and experiment-oriented home cooks alike, as you can add and subtract ingredients from your queso recipe of choice according to your tastes. Not a fan of Velveeta? Try out different types of cheese. Want to amp up the spice level? Throw some hot peppers in there. Looking for a way to make the cheesiest, smoothest, most melty cheese dip the world has ever seen? Consider adding cottage cheese or sodium citrate to the mix. From different types of cheese to mix-ins and toppings, here are our suggestions for the absolute best ingredients to take your queso to the next level.