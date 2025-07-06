These Popular Types Of Canned Fish Have More Calcium Than Milk

According to the USDA's Dietary Guidelines, men and women between the ages of 19 and 50 should be aiming for at least 1,000 milligrams of calcium each day. If you struggle with taking huge calcium pills and would prefer to increase your daily intake through fresh foods, canned fish — with its many tiny, softened bones — is a great source of calcium. Some varieties even contain more calcium than milk, which has about 300 milligrams in an 8-ounce glass.

There are many different ways to turn canned fish into a simple, flavorful dinner, but before you start looking for the best canned fish options to add to your grocery list, check the nutrition facts label on each can to see how much calcium the fish contains per serving. Keep in mind that the boneless varieties typically sold in pouches often contain very little calcium, if any at all. Now, let's take a look at which canned fish options have the most calcium.