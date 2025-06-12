The Canned Swap You Need When Tuna Salad Sandwiches Are Getting Old

A tuna salad sandwich is a classic delight for lunch or dinner for most of us. Even for those who ate a few too many at cafeteria lunches during childhood, it's still a comforting and easy-to-make solution for a quick meal. But even the best tuna salad sandwiches can get old after a while. Luckily, that doesn't mean you have to stray away from canned seafood to make an easy change. The next time you need an easy sandwich, swap that tuna for canned shrimp.

That's right, shrimp is sold in a can at the grocery store just like that tuna you often mix with dollops of mayonnaise. And just like tuna, the shrimp is cooked, so you can enjoy it cold as an easy swap with the other mix-ins, including mustard and fresh herbs like dill. You might've made shrimp salad when you poach the shellfish first, but the tinned ingredient skips that extra step. One caveat is that canned shrimp might be around a dollar more expensive than tinned tuna, but that's not a huge price to pay to switch up your sandwich game.