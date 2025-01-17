Is It Safe To Freeze Canned Salmon?

Though it may look a bit unappetizing, canned fish is an absolute staple. From tuna salad sandwiches to salmon croquettes, the possibilities are both infinite and protein-packed. Plus, if it's stored in a dark and cool spot, canned fish can last for up to five years on your shelf. Canned salmon is one of our favorites, and while you could eat it straight from the can, we like to elevate canned salmon via a variety of different recipes, whether it be salmon burgers or a salmon casserole. If you decide to cook with canned salmon and have some leftovers, you should know that you can freeze them, as long as you follow a few guidelines to ensure proper food safety.

The most important thing to remember when it comes to freezing canned salmon is to remove it from its can. When you're ready to freeze it, transfer it from its can to an airtight, freezer-safe container, like this one from Amazon. If you think you'll eat it in the next three or four days, simply date it and throw it into the fridge. However, if you don't think you'll consume it soon, freezing it is your best bet. In the freezer, it will last for up to three months.

When you're ready to cook with it again, remove it from the freezer to thaw it. The best way to thaw frozen salmon is by moving its container to the refrigerator, where it should thaw overnight for a minimum of 12 hours. Depending on the quantity, this might take a bit more time, so think ahead when you're planning out your meals.

