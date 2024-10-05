6 Ways To Turn Canned Fish Into A Simple, Flavorful Dinner With Your Air Fryer
Air fryer aficionados know there's very little the wondrous machines can't do. Recipe options are nearly endless and the convenience of this form of food preparation is a total game-changer for dinnertime and beyond. There are many canned foods you should be cooking in the air fryer, not just for the sake of convenience but also for the amplified flavor and texture created in the air frying process. This device can even take canned fish to the next level with a variety of hearty meals that can be prepared quickly. As a note, although social media videos may encourage this, you shouldn't heat canned foods while still in the can. Always remove your canned goods from its container prior to cooking.
When it comes to canned fish options you should add to your grocery list, there's a great deal of delicious and nutritious choices. Canned fish lends itself to the air frying method because the fish comes fully cooked in the can, meaning the air fryer is needed only to heat and crisp the food. Keeping this in mind, the different types of canned fish dinners you can make in an air fryer are entirely up to your own sense of creativity, taste, and adventure. Of course, there are a few options that are recommended as tried-and-true ideas.
Marry-me mackerel
For a fish-filled twist on a trendy dish, take your favorite marry-me chicken recipe and try it with canned mackerel. Using an air fryer as your heating and cooking element, you'll simply start by popping open your canned fish, draining the oil, and removing the mackerel. You can create a basic marry-me sauce using sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil, cream, dried herbs, and spices. Mix this all into an air fryer-safe dish, top with grated parmesan cheese, and place it into your pre-heated machine to heat until crispy.
The result is a delightfully rich meal that can either be dressed up with a side of fresh vegetables and salad, or spread onto your favorite rustic cracker for a more on-the-go bite. The rich, salty-sweet flavor of mackerel is perfectly complemented by the acidic and creamy marry-me tomato sauce. You can always give your own twist to the sauce by adding more of your favorite elements such as herbs and garlic or tomato and dairy ingredients. Mixing in some crushed red pepper will add a little bit of heat to your fish dish too.
Tuna patties
A pescatarian take on your favorite beef burger can be easily and effectively achieved through the use of canned tuna. A popular replacement for a patty traditionally made using red meat, tuna makes a wonderful substitute for its meaty texture and fishy flavor. The patties can be made in an air fryer by first mixing up a can of tuna with your favorite seasonings, breadcrumbs, and a binding agent such as an egg.
Once your patties are formed and set, you'll be ready to cook them in your air fryer. The actual frying time should take no more than four to 10 minutes depending on the size of your patties and the temperature of your machine. Try making a batch of dill tuna patties this way with a side of cucumber cream sauce for an unforgettably delicious dinner. And don't forget to include any of your favorite ingredient additions to elevate tuna patties like Old Bay seasoning and capers.
Salmon croquettes
Canned salmon is the perfect fish for the role of an air fryer-prepared croquette for a number of reasons. First of all, canned salmon has a robust texture and a distinct flavor that mixes well with the elements of a croquette, which typically include a béchamel sauce, vegetables, and mashed potatoes in each little ball of fried up fish and fun. This easy-to-make dinner will help you avoid food waste by utilizing leftovers or scraps to create flavorful fish-filled croquettes.
Simply drain your can of salmon and mix the fish with your favorite croquette additions. Take some inspiration from a pan-fried salmon croquettes recipe and opt to prepare them in the air fryer instead of a pan. The process should take no more than 10 minutes and yield fantastic results with all of the crunch and savory flavor you want. You can also prepare a remoulade sauce recipe to serve on the side for dipping.
Anchovy upside down pizza
One of the best ways to prepare a pizza in the air fryer is to flip it upside down, ensuring that the crust gets crispy and all your favorite toppings stay tender. This method is especially helpful when making an anchovy pizza with canned fish ingredients. Although polarizing in public opinion, you definitely shouldn't skip the canned anchovies in your recipe lest you risk missing out on unbeatable umami flavor. Mixing this fish with minced garlic, fresh herbs, and your favorite blend of pizza cheese and sauce allows your kitchen creativity to run wild with flavorful possibilities.
Loading your ingredients into the air fryer from the toppings upward to the crust may seem counter-intuitive; however, it's an excellent method to maintain the ideal texture for all your different pizza ingredients. With a canned anchovy air fryer pizza, you also have a wide variety of crust options including puff pastry, pre-made pizza dough, wonton wrappers, tortillas, and more. This pizza won't need much time in the air fryer, so it's a good idea to keep an eye out to avoid letting it burn.
Cod fish n' chips
Whether you're looking to make a classic British fish and chips recipe or something a little more modern, the air fryer and a can of cod are the perfect elements for an unbeatable dinner. The biggest plus is being able to use the same device for both your chips and your fish. Start by preparing your favorite air fryer french fries recipe before getting your canned cod ready. Using canned cod is especially advantageous for the element of convenience as long as you make sure to drain the liquid from the tin and pat the fish dry before adding your seasonings and frying it in the air fryer.
This is a great meal that's relatively quick and easy for a dinner or anytime snack. You can streamline your meal prep if you choose to use pre-cut fries and focus on taking time to perfect the seasoning blend for your canned cod. Spice up your cod with paprika and chili powder for a little extra heat, or try Creole seasoning for a bit of Southern flair.
Smoked herring fish tacos
Knowing that canned smoked herring is the key to easy yet flavorful fish tacos, surely the addition of the air fryer will make an already great dish even better for the ease of preparation. The smoky flavor of canned herring definitely lends itself to unique applications and, when crisped up in the air fryer, becomes the perfect addition to a warmed tortilla alongside a variety of your favorite taco accouterments.
Lean into the smoky flavors in your fried fish by making a vibrant mayo with canned chipotles in adobo sauce to top your tacos. Further, a bit of smoky cabbage slaw will make an excellent accompaniment to finish off your smoked herring air fryer tacos. You won't need more than about 10 minutes to get your canned herring to the perfect crispy consistency. All that's left is to load up your fish and condiments into the vessel of your choosing and enjoy.