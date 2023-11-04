18 Ingredient Additions To Elevate Tuna Patties

You might know them as tuna patties, tuna cakes, tuna croquettes, tuna fritters, or even tuna burgers, but by whatever name, the humble pan-fried dish is an example of inventive home cooking. That said, tuna patties don't always have the greatest reputation. Like salmon patties or meatloaf, they're a way to make inexpensive proteins stretch further and feed more people. But, also like salmon patties or meatloaf, they are beloved by those who crave the comfort foods of their past.

Just because tuna patties are made from humble ingredients doesn't mean they have to taste cheap. With a few simple tweaks, you can make a dish that's worthy of serving at a dinner party. If tuna cakes are part of your family's weeknight meal roster, you can upgrade the taste to something that makes a regular night feel a little more special. Any dish can benefit from a little more oomph. Next time you find yourself with tuna on hand, give one of these ingredients a try.