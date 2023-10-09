The Simple Upgrade For More Flavorful Tuna Patties

When making tuna patties from scratch, you could use a regular can of the fish combined with some herbs and spices. Or, you could cut down on the ingredient list and the time it takes to make the burgers by starting off with a flavored tuna pouch. These little packages still have the main ingredient you're looking for — canned tuna — but they also incorporate delicious flavor combinations that will make for an ideal tuna burger.

Case in point: Bumblebee offers regular white albacore tuna pouch where the fish is packed in water, but it also has packages in tasty flavors like Applewood Smoke, Mediterranean Herbs & Spices, and Teriyaki. Likewise, StarKist boasts flavored pouches like Tomato Basil, Lemon Pepper, and even craftier options like Honey BBQ, Bacon Ranch, Hot Buffalo, and Sriracha.

But what do you actually get from these pouches? With StarKist's Hot Buffalo, "light tuna" is listed as the first ingredient. But you'll also get a coating of spicy Buffalo sauce made with aged cayenne peppers. The seasoned fish is meant to be used right out of the package (and it can even be consumed that way), but it can also be the perfect starring ingredient in a tuna patty, so feel free to put your seasonings back in the pantry.