12 Creative Ways To Use Canned Crab Meat

If canned crab isn't a regular in your cooking repertoire, it most definitely should be. Its delicate, briny flavor can be paired with an unexpectedly wide variety of ingredients, and it's the perfect add-in when you're looking to bring a touch of sophistication to a dish. Now, it's pretty understandable why some people shy away from using fresh, whole crab, which requires boiling and wrestling the meat out of the shell. But, when crab comes packaged in handy canned form, incorporating it into meals is a breeze. It's pre-cooked and ready to eat straight from the can. And, you can stock up your pantry with as many cans as you'd like, since they're conveniently shelf-stable. Canned crab meat comes in a few different varieties, including lump, jumbo, and claw. These come from different parts of the crab and possess slightly different textures, colors, and flavors, so it's always good to check whether a recipe is calling for a specific type.

You're probably familiar with the classics — think crab cakes, crab chowder, or homemade sushi — but there's also room for a little more creativity when it comes to cooking with canned crab. From creamy dips to hearty pasta dishes, crab adds a dose of elegance to anything it touches. You can even transform it into a unique topping for steak! So, next time you're at the store, grab a can or two, because we're about to provide you with all the inspiration you need to cook up some delicious crab-based delights.