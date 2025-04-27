12 Creative Ways To Use Canned Crab Meat
If canned crab isn't a regular in your cooking repertoire, it most definitely should be. Its delicate, briny flavor can be paired with an unexpectedly wide variety of ingredients, and it's the perfect add-in when you're looking to bring a touch of sophistication to a dish. Now, it's pretty understandable why some people shy away from using fresh, whole crab, which requires boiling and wrestling the meat out of the shell. But, when crab comes packaged in handy canned form, incorporating it into meals is a breeze. It's pre-cooked and ready to eat straight from the can. And, you can stock up your pantry with as many cans as you'd like, since they're conveniently shelf-stable. Canned crab meat comes in a few different varieties, including lump, jumbo, and claw. These come from different parts of the crab and possess slightly different textures, colors, and flavors, so it's always good to check whether a recipe is calling for a specific type.
You're probably familiar with the classics — think crab cakes, crab chowder, or homemade sushi — but there's also room for a little more creativity when it comes to cooking with canned crab. From creamy dips to hearty pasta dishes, crab adds a dose of elegance to anything it touches. You can even transform it into a unique topping for steak! So, next time you're at the store, grab a can or two, because we're about to provide you with all the inspiration you need to cook up some delicious crab-based delights.
Make ravioli
Ravioli already has a rather fancy feel about it, but add crab, and you can really take the sophistication up a notch. Using canned crab meat in the filling gives the dish that distinctly mild yet sweet seafood flavor, and it's incredibly easy to incorporate.
To make crab ravioli, you'll start by mixing up the pasta dough, which consists of flour and eggs. Whilst the dough rests, you can prep the filling. Mix crab meat with ricotta cheese, lemon juice, and chopped fresh parsley for the perfect blend of creaminess, freshness, and tang. When the dough is ready for rolling, use a pasta machine or rolling pin to create two thin rectangular sheets. Then, simply add small dollops of the crab mixture onto one of the pasta sheets and top with the second sheet. Grab your ravioli cutter and cut out the individual ravioli pieces. The crab will now be neatly parcelled up inside the dough. After a quick boil in salted water, the crab ravioli is ready to serve, perhaps with a drizzle of melted butter or your favorite pasta sauce.
Add it to risotto
Striking the perfect balance between comfort and elegance, risotto is a wonderfully versatile dish. Popular additions include mushrooms, chicken, and butternut squash, but canned crab can also fit in fantastically alongside that creamy, savory rice. Lump meat works great here, with its slightly chunky texture and subtle flavor.
The risotto base begins with sauteed onion and garlic. Then, add arborio rice and cook for another couple of minutes. Lemon is an ideal pairing for the crab, so add a pinch of zest and stir this through. Now for the part that requires a little patience. Add fish or vegetable stock, about a cupful at a time, stirring constantly after each addition until absorbed. The whole process should take around 20 minutes. Towards the end of cooking, it's time for the crab to shine. Add the meat along with some frozen peas and a squeeze of lemon juice, and continue stirring everything for a final few minutes.
You could even go all out with a full seafood medley here, topping your crab risotto with pan-fried prawns, squid, scallops, or steamed mussels. Fresh herbs like parsley and chives make the perfect garnish, too.
Elevate a grilled cheese
Is your usual grilled cheese getting a little samey? Well, it might be time to grab a can of crab meat! Yep — rich, gooey cheese and delicate crab can absolutely be combined, and the result is a deliciously savory, indulgent sandwich with a fun seafood twist.
Before adding it to your sandwich, seasoning the crab meat with a few extras is always a great idea. A spoonful of mustard can introduce a pleasant tang, whilst Old Bay seasoning is perfect for enhancing the subtle briny taste of the crab. Mayonnaise serves as a creamy binder, and chopped green onions offer a hint of freshness. Add any salt and pepper to taste, too, then mix everything up. Now, you can incorporate the cheese. Choose your go-to add-in, whether that's cheddar, Gouda, mozzarella, Gruyere, or a combination of cheeses. Then, shred the cheese and mix it into the seasoned crab. Sandwich the crab mixture between two slices of buttered bread, along with an extra sprinkling of cheese if desired, and fry in a skillet until golden brown and crisp. The crab filling should be warm and gloriously melty. This elevated grilled cheese would taste incredible served with the classic side of tomato soup, some crunchy fries, or perhaps a fresh, green side salad.
Make crab dip
The ultimate crowd-pleasing side or appetizer, a hot, cheesy dip is hard to beat. But, reach for canned crab, and you can make a basic dip even more impressive. With its beautifully tender texture, crab blends seamlessly with the other creamy ingredients, and there's no pre-cooking required.
First, you'll mix up the creamy elements of the dip. A combination of cream cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream will make for an excellent base. Then, it's a simple case of stirring through the remaining add-ins. Lump crab meat is ideal here. This can be paired with finely diced or grated onion and a dash of Worcestershire sauce to amp up the savory flavor. And, of course, there are the classics like lemon juice and Old Bay seasoning. If you're aiming for a spicier dip, add some hot sauce, or, to brighten everything up, scatter in a handful of chopped fresh herbs. Cheddar cheese is also ideal for bringing some sharpness to the creamy base and enhancing that gooey texture.
Once the ingredients have been thoroughly stirred together, transfer everything to a baking dish, and place the dip into a preheated oven for about 25 minutes, until golden and bubbling. Then, it's ready to serve with a selection of dippers, such as crackers, toasted baguette slices, and crunchy crudites.
Give mac and cheese a seafood twist
Staying in the comfort food realm, we're moving on to mac and cheese. Sure, this much-loved dish is delicious as it is, but crab can most definitely give it an upgrade. Incorporating crab into this dish won't involve any complicated prep, either, since the crab can be spooned straight from the can into the cheesy sauce.
First up, boil your macaroni in salted water until al dente. Whilst this bubbles away, you can start on the sauce. Melt butter in a pan, then whisk in flour to create a roux. Cook this for a further few minutes, then gradually pour in milk, whisking as you go. After about five minutes of simmering, the mixture should be nice and thick. Now, you can remove the pan from the heat, and stir in your shredded cheese. A combination of cheddar and Parmesan will work perfectly, but feel free to experiment with other cheese like mozzarella or Monterey Jack. The cheese should melt down pretty swiftly, creating a super silky sauce. Drain the macaroni, and mix this with both the cheese sauce and the crab meat until well combined. You can then transfer the crab mac to a baking dish, scatter it with extra cheese or breadcrumbs, and bake it in the oven until the topping is wonderfully golden. A side of crisp garlic bread is highly recommended!
Add it to a quiche
Your average quiche might feature bacon and vegetables, but if basic isn't your style, consider elevating your next bake with a crab-loaded filling. You'll find that the richness of the cheese and creamy texture of the egg base is a match made in heaven for the tender, subtly salty crab.
For the base of the quiche, grab a store-bought pie crust. You can also make your own from scratch if desired. Roll the dough out, lay it into a loose-bottomed fluted tart pan, and trim away the edges. Now, you can blind-bake the pastry. Weigh it down with a layer of baking beans or dried rice (placing a piece of parchment paper between the crust and the weights), and bake for around 15 minutes, until the pasty is no longer raw but not yet starting to color.
To make the crab filling, mix canned lump or claw meat with shredded cheese (such as cheddar or Gruyere), chopped green onions, and parsley. You can absolutely throw in some other seafood additions here, such as smoked salmon or cooked, chopped shrimp. Layer the mixture in the bottom of your baked and cooled crust, then whisk up eggs with milk, cream, and lemon juice. Go ahead and add any other seasonings of your choice at this point, too, such as Old Bay, paprika, or garlic powder. Pour the egg mixture on top of the crab, and your quiche is ready to bake. It's ready when just a slight wobble in the middle remains.
Transform a classic Alfredo pasta
Delightfully creamy and easy enough to whip up on a busy weekend, pasta in a classic Alfredo sauce is a staple for many. And, you guessed it, we're throwing canned crab into the mix. When paired with the cheesy sauce, crab meat creates a deeply rich and savory accompaniment to the pasta that makes it feel a tad more special without any unnecessary hassle.
Step one is getting the pasta on the boil. Spaghetti, linguine, or tagliatelle would be perfect. Meanwhile, add butter and heavy cream to a saucepan, heating and stirring until the butter has melted completely. Off the heat, stir in lashings of grated Parmesan cheese until you have a thick, smooth sauce. Now, add the crab to the mix. Just spoon it into the cheese sauce straight from the can, perhaps along with a dash of Old Bay seasoning, and stir everything together. Now, you can toss the drained pasta with your delicious crab alfredo sauce.
Canned crab will fit seamlessly into a range of other pasta dishes, too. Try pairing it with a simple combination of olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic, or incorporating it into a creamy tomato sauce. It'll also taste fantastic alongside a splash of white wine.
Use them to stuff crepes
Crepes, of course, taste exceptional when slathered with Nutella or filled with fresh fruits, but we're totally here for a savory crepe recipe, too. And, ham and cheese isn't the only way. Canned crab is the unique crepe filling that's guaranteed to change the way you think about these deliciously delicate pancakes.
Start by preparing a batch of our easy crepes, which require just four ingredients — flour, eggs, milk, and butter. Then, get to work on the crab filling. First, saute some diced onion and minced garlic until softened before transferring to a mixing bowl. Toss in shredded cheddar cheese, some mayonnaise, and a handful of panko breadcrumbs. When it comes to choosing other seasonings, you can absolutely tailor this to your taste. Lemon juice and Old Bay are safe options, as are fresh herbs like parsley or chives. Prepared horseradish can also add a wonderful fiery kick to the mixture. Finish with some salt and pepper to taste, and mix everything up.
With the crab filling ready to go, you'll add a generous spoonful to the center of each crepe before rolling it tightly. Line the crepes up in a baking dish and pop them into the oven for 15 minutes or so to heat everything up. Serve the crepes with a simple squeeze of lemon, or go all out with a decadent cheese sauce or hollandaise sauce if desired.
Make fresh spring rolls
When making fresh, Vietnamese-style spring rolls, achieving the right balance of flavors and textures between your filling ingredients is key. Crab is an excellent choice here, being well-suited to mixing with other fresh, crunchy additions.
Before you can work with the rice paper wrappers, they'll need to soak briefly in cold water to make them pliable. Once they've been patted dry, add the canned crab meat plus your choice of extra fillings towards one end of the wrapper. Vermicelli noodles are a popular option, adding a pleasing springy texture to every bite. If you're using dried noodles, add these to a pot of boiling water for five minutes or so before draining them and adding them to the rolls. Crisp veggies like lettuce, cucumber, and carrot make great choices, too, whilst avocado introduces a touch of creaminess. And, feel free to add some fresh herbs, such as cilantro or mint.
Now for the rolling, which can take a little practice to master. Essentially, with the filling-topped side closest to you, grab the edges of the wrapper to your left and right, and fold them inwards over the fillings. Then, from the side closest to you, roll the wrapper up firmly, enclosing the fillings inside. The rolls are amazing served with soy sauce, peanut sauce, or a Vietnamese nước chấm.
Use it to stuff mushrooms
Fancy whipping up a batch of stuffed mushrooms? A canned crab filling is definitely a must-try. The briny crab meat complements the earthy mushrooms brilliantly, especially when blended with other creamy, herby ingredients.
To prepare the mushrooms (you can use white, cremini, or portobello), give them a quick wipe with a damp kitchen towel and remove the stems. Next, mix up the filling. To add richness and help bind everything together, combining the crab meat with something creamy, like mayo or cream cheese, is always a good idea. Parmesan cheese would be a fantastic addition, too. Throw in a selection of herbs, such as thyme, oregano, and parsley, plus some green onions for a touch of aromatic flavor. If you'd like to give a filling a little more texture, consider incorporating some panko breadcrumbs.
Once the filling has been prepped, spoon it into the mushroom caps, and place them onto a baking sheet. You can always scatter on a pinch of Old Bay seasoning or some extra cheese at this point. Then, after around 15 minutes in the oven, the mushrooms should be tender, with the filling mouth-wateringly golden on the top.
Wrap it in bacon
We've tried bacon-wrapped shrimp and even bacon-wrapped scallops, and it's pretty clear that bacon and seafood are an irresistible match. The idea of pairing melt-in-the-mouth crab meat with bacon is, therefore, rather exciting, and it's easier than you'd think. With the help of a few extra add-ins, you can create a canned crab mixture that's firm enough to shape into neat little logs, perfect for rolling up inside a smoky strip of bacon.
Combining the crab with tomato sauce is a great start. The tomato adds a hint of acidity and sweetness, which fits in beautifully with the mild, salty meat. You'll also need some breadcrumbs, lemon juice, fresh parsley, an egg, and a dash of salt and pepper to taste. You can, however, customize this base to your taste, with extras like Parmesan cheese, hot sauce, and garlic working wonderfully.
Once you've perfected the crab mixture, shape it into small logs that are slightly longer than the width of your bacon strips, and wrap each log with one strip. Grab some toothpicks and poke these in to secure the bacon in place, then pop the rolls under a preheated broiler for around 20 minutes, flipping them halfway through cooking. The bacon should be lovely and crispy, and the filling browned.
Make steak Oscar
We're finishing with what's perhaps the fanciest dish in this line-up — steak Oscar. This decadent dish features a perfectly cooked steak, topped with buttery crab meat, asparagus, and a rich Bearnaise sauce. It was named after King Oscar II of Sweden, who allegedly favored a version made with veal cutlets.
The crab itself doesn't require a huge amount of prep here. Just toss it into a skillet with some butter and any seasonings of your choice, such as lemon juice or minced garlic, and keep the mixture warm whilst you cook the asparagus. Pop the trimmed stalks into a steamer pan and steam for around seven minutes until tender. Meanwhile, prep your steak (tenderloin or filet mignon are popular options) by rubbing it with some oil, salt, and pepper, and broil, pan-fry, or grill the meat to your desired level of doneness.
To assemble everything, first arrange the asparagus on top of the steak, followed by the crab meat. Then pour over some warm bearnaise sauce (store-bought is completely fine, but we can recommend this bearnaise recipe if you'd like to make it from scratch). Serve with a sprinkling of paprika and some fresh lemon wedges for the ultimate gourmet finish.