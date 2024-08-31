Sneak Canned Sardines Into Your Next Pasta Salad For More Flavor

The long-overdue sardine renaissance has finally arrived, and it's going to change the game for some of your favorite pasta salads. Canned fish in general has been a hot commodity the past few years. Smoked mussels and high-quality tuna may have been fastest out of the gate, but it's time for people to remember how good canned sardines can be. Like anchovies or pickled herring, sardines sometimes divide opinions because of how pungent they are, yet the flavor is milder, making them surprisingly versatile. They shouldn't be slept on as an ingredient you can sneak into sauces, stews, and other dishes as a source of flavor. And, of all the places you can try out the best canned sardine brands, one of the easiest to experiment with is pasta salad.

There are plenty of different forms of pasta salad, and almost all of them benefit from something meaty for umami notes that can stand up to fatty mayo bases or tangy vinegar dressings. Canned sardines bring a great mix of flavorful (yet not overpowering) fishy savoriness, along with salty notes that will liven up duller recipes. It's a nice one-two punch that can round out any dish that needs protein to be more filling and satisfying, while bringing more flavor to the table than chicken breast or tuna.