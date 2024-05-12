The Essential Tip For Cooking Canned Sardines That Stay Intact

If you grew up rapping the Notorious B.I.G.'s famous line, "Remember when I used to eat sardines for dinner," you may have written off this affordable tinned fish as an unappetizing ingredient. But if you've dabbled in sardines as an adult, you know they come with plenty of tasty benefits. Not only are they a nutritious option, as they're chock-full of protein and calcium, but they can bring tons of savory, umami flavor to your meals. Plus, contrary to popular belief, they only have a light fishy taste.

The catch? To extract maximum flavor and textural benefits, it's essential to know how to cook with them, which includes avoiding these common mistakes. If you throw your sardines in your pan when you start making a dish, it's likely that they'll fall apart by the time you're ready to eat. Or worse, they'll turn into a soggy, fishy mess, which we love (said no one ever). So to make sure your sardines stay intact, you'll want to either add them in when your dish is almost done or cook them separately and toss them in right before you eat.