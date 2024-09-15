Put A Savory Spin On Niçoise Salad And Swap Tuna For Canned Sardines

Dreaming of the French Riviera, but a little short on vacation days? Send your tastebuds on a trip with a Niçoise salad. Loaded with hearty ingredients that give the salad tons of flavor and texture, the Niçoise salad is an iconic entree salad that's perfect for a leisurely lunch on the coast of France or a light dinner in the heat of summer.

There are a few things a Niçoise salad has to have to carry the name. Green beans, boiled potatoes, and Niçoise olives top the list, and you'll rarely see one without a boiled egg. Finally, tinned fish for protein and an extra briny note in honor of Nice's seaside location. Anchovies are traditional and tuna is a popular (and less polarizing) alternative, but we're here to make the argument for a tinned fish in need of a PR boost: sardines.

A Niçoise salad is the perfect place to use canned sardines. Fresh sardines have a strong fish flavor and oily texture, but when they're cooked and packaged in high-quality olive oil, the flavor mellows and the texture becomes firm and flaky. Anchovies, on the other hand, can be a bit of a fishy salt bomb. And with a plethora of flavored options available from Spain and Portugal — think lemon zest, tomato sauce, and chili peppers — you can add a burst of flavor to your salad with a single can. Move over, plain old tuna.