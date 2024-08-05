When To Choose Oil-Packed Vs Water-Packed Canned Tuna

We are big fans of canned tuna. Whether you use it to make a quick tuna salad sandwich for lunch or incorporate it into your favorite pasta dish, there are a multitude of easy and delicious canned tuna recipes out there. With so many different types of canned tuna available, selecting the right one can be a daunting experience. Bluefin versus albacore, farmed versus wild-caught, yellowfin versus skipjack, not to mention wondering if it's dolphin-safe or Marine Stewardship Council certified. While those are choices to be made when considering budget and personal preferences, one of the easier decisions to make in the grocery store aisle is when to choose oil-packed versus water-packed canned tuna.

In terms of nutritional differences between canned tuna in water versus oil, water-packed tuna retains more of its omega-3s, while oil-packed tuna has higher levels of selenium and vitamin D. Whichever packing you choose, tuna is high in protein as well as other vitamins and minerals, but it should be consumed in moderation due to its sodium content and potential mercury content.

Since both are beneficial in their own ways, choosing one over the other depends on what recipes you're looking to make. Opt for oil-packed canned tuna when you're not altering it much and basically having it as is. Reach for the water-packed variety when you're planning on heavily dressing up the tuna with other ingredients.