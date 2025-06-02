The 2-Ingredient Oreo Pie Crust Every Home Baker Needs To Make
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pie is always welcome on the dessert table, but there are (too) many decisions to make before it gets there. Are you making your own pie crust? What kind of filling do you want? Is it a chilled or baked pie? With Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone's two-ingredient Oreo pie crust recipe, you can let go of the reins because almost everything is decided for you. You just have to select a filling, but no matter what you choose, it will lead to all sorts of delicious outcomes. "I love this crust because it's really easy to make, tastes great, and is very versatile," she raves.
Sure enough, a chocolate cookie crust pairs well with a wide range of flavors, from more muted varieties that let the Oreo taste shine to richer flavors that take the spotlight. Monroe belongs to the latter team and shares, "I definitely love to use it to make things like no-bake cookies and cream or peanut butter pies, but there [are] so many other things you can fill it with!" For example, on the fruity front, what better than a cherry pie with an Oreo crust? Aside from the tasty flavor pairings you can create, there's zero pastry rolling required, which is a big bonus in our books.
Gather the ingredients for this 2-ingredient Oreo pie crust
For this recipe, you just need two ingredients: Oreo cookies and melted butter. That said, you can use it as a guideline for any other cookie pie crust, whether it's a different type or brand of cookie or another Oreo flavor. "There are so many flavors of sandwich cookies that you could use, like peanut butter, red velvet, or even mint," Morone suggests. "You could also use things like speculaas cookies; you just have to adjust the amount of cookies." The bottom line is that your cookies should come to 2 cups of crumbs.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Grind the cookies for the Oreo pie crust
Pulse the cookies in a food processor until they become fine crumbs.
Step 3: Throw in the melted butter
Add the melted butter to the food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles wet sand.
Step 4: Transfer to a pan
Pour the cookie mixture into a 9-inch deep pie pan.
Step 5: Shape the crust
Press the crust into an even layer, covering the bottom and halfway up the sides of the pie pan, using a flat surface.
Step 6: Time for baking the 2-ingredient Oreo pie crust
Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Cool and fill the Oreo pie crust
Let cool completely, about 30 minutes, then add your desired pie filling.
Ideas for filling your Oreo pie crust
2-Ingredient Oreo Pie Crust Recipe
Simplify your time in the kitchen with this two-ingredient Oreo pie crust recipe. All you need are the chocolate sandwich cookies and butter.
Ingredients
- 20 Oreo cookies
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Pulse the cookies in a food processor until they become fine crumbs.
- Add the melted butter to the food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles wet sand.
- Pour the cookie mixture into a 9-inch deep pie pan.
- Press the crust into an even layer, covering the bottom and halfway up the sides of the pie pan, using a flat surface.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.
- Let cool completely, about 30 minutes, then add your desired pie filling.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,419
|Total Fat
|80.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|35.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|91.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|170.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.0 g
|Total Sugars
|97.7 g
|Sodium
|935.9 mg
|Protein
|12.9 g
Why does the Oreo pie crust need to be baked?
For those hoping for a completely no-bake pie, you're in luck. Although Morone leads us through a baking step, she notes that baking isn't actually mandatory. That said, doing so offers some benefits. She explains, "I find that by baking it, the crust becomes more stable and crust-like, so it's easier to cut without it becoming all crumbly." This can be especially helpful if the filling you use is more prone to melting or less firm.
If crumbs aren't a problem for you and your fellow pie-eaters, or it's far too hot to turn on your oven, skip the bake. Morone instructs, " You can definitely use this same recipe for a no-bake pie crust; instead of baking it, you can just set it up and put it in the freezer for a bit rather than the oven until it is firm." To help reduce the crumbliness, make sure to press the cookie and butter mixture firmly into the pie pan so it forms a structured mass.
How can I make Oreo pie crust without a food processor?
If you're more of a blender household or just don't have a food processor, don't skip over this cookie pie crust recipe. "You don't need to use a food processor for this recipe, but using one makes it easier and faster to get the cookies turned into crumbs," Morone explains.
Just do it the old-fashioned way with a sturdy Ziploc bag. Place the cookies in the plastic bag, seal it tightly, and crush them with a heavy rolling pin. The sealed Ziploc will keep all the mess contained and crumbs in the bag. You'll need to roll over the bag several times for fine, uniform crumbs. Don't overlook this step because finer crumbs will definitely make it easier for your crust to bind together in the pan. This step of manually crumbling cookies is probably still easier than trying to roll out a perfect shortcrust pastry or flaky butter crust.