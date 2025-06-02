The 2-Ingredient Oreo Pie Crust Every Home Baker Needs To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pie is always welcome on the dessert table, but there are (too) many decisions to make before it gets there. Are you making your own pie crust? What kind of filling do you want? Is it a chilled or baked pie? With Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone's two-ingredient Oreo pie crust recipe, you can let go of the reins because almost everything is decided for you. You just have to select a filling, but no matter what you choose, it will lead to all sorts of delicious outcomes. "I love this crust because it's really easy to make, tastes great, and is very versatile," she raves.

Sure enough, a chocolate cookie crust pairs well with a wide range of flavors, from more muted varieties that let the Oreo taste shine to richer flavors that take the spotlight. Monroe belongs to the latter team and shares, "I definitely love to use it to make things like no-bake cookies and cream or peanut butter pies, but there [are] so many other things you can fill it with!" For example, on the fruity front, what better than a cherry pie with an Oreo crust? Aside from the tasty flavor pairings you can create, there's zero pastry rolling required, which is a big bonus in our books.