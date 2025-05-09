How To Make No-Bake Pie Filling Silky Smooth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best things about no-bake pies is how quick and easy they are to make. There's no need for the oven, no need for the technical baking skills you'd need for a baked pie, and unless you're using gelatin, a no-bake pie is pretty hard to mess up. That said, it's easy to make a good pie, but making an excellent pie requires more care.

The formula for a no-bake pie is essentially mix and fill, and how you mix will determine whether your pie is smooth as silk or studded with lumps. For the creamiest fillings, put down the whisk and reach for your stand mixer or hand mixer.

Whisks are an excellent tool for removing lumps in thinner mixes such as sauces and batters, but thick pie filling needs the power of an electrical appliance. Whisks are also designed to incorporate air, while the paddle or beater attachment of a mixer is designed to incorporate ingredients to create a smooth, consistent texture, which is exactly what your pie needs.