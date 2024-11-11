Make The Easiest, Creamiest No-Bake Pie With Just 2 Ingredients
When you want a sweet treat that's quick and easy, no-bake desserts are the way to go. The infinite combinations of tastes and textures make for many creative opportunities in the kitchen. The simple-to-make yet mind-bogglingly delicious dish known as the no-bake pie truly epitomizes both efficiency and efficacy in taking a small list of ingredients and turning them into a dazzling dessert. If you want an easy way to wow guests with a beautiful no-bake pie, the dynamic duo of yogurt and whipped topping are all you need for the best base.
Choosing a combination of whipped topping and yogurt as the jumping-off point for a no-bake pie allows you to fully customize the flavors and additions to your dessert. You should opt for about 8 ounces of whipped topping per 18 ounces of yogurt, which, when mixed together, will create a creamy consistency that easily solidifies in the fridge without the need for a hot oven. Note that you will have to thaw your whipped topping if it's frozen. Time and patience are key, of course, but this really lets you hone in on making the dessert that's right for you. The pair of ingredients provides a consistent base to work with that can be altered by what flavors of yogurt and whipped topping you choose as well as with other mix-ins, toppings, crust options, and more.
Tips for the perfect no-bake pie
Choose your favorite style of frozen whipped topping and the flavor of yogurt to make an unforgettable treat. Being among the most well-known whipped topping brands, Cool Whip has a number of creative uses beyond serving as a simple topping. With so many different Trader Joe's yogurts alone, there are plenty of different styles and tastes to choose from to combine with your whipped topping. In fact, if you want non-dairy options for both, simply check Amazon for products such as 365 Plant-Based Whipped Topping and Forager Project Cashewmilk Strawberry Banana Yogurt.
When it comes to pie crust, you can always try a cookie dough crust to which you can add your filling. Use one that's safe to eat raw such as No Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough before pressing it into your pie pan. For toppings, arrange your favorite slices of fruit on top of your pie. It can correspond to the flavors of your yogurt and whipped topping mixture like sliced strawberries and kiwi on top of a strawberry kiwi yogurt and Cool Whip pie. You can also add sprinkled cinnamon, shaved chocolate, or a drizzle of your favorite fruit syrup or caramel sauce on top. A basic store-bought graham cracker crust makes things especially easy, but, if time and resources permit, you can make your own simple graham cracker crust recipe too. Any way you slice it, your no-bake pie will be great.