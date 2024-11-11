Make The Easiest, Creamiest No-Bake Pie With Just 2 Ingredients

When you want a sweet treat that's quick and easy, no-bake desserts are the way to go. The infinite combinations of tastes and textures make for many creative opportunities in the kitchen. The simple-to-make yet mind-bogglingly delicious dish known as the no-bake pie truly epitomizes both efficiency and efficacy in taking a small list of ingredients and turning them into a dazzling dessert. If you want an easy way to wow guests with a beautiful no-bake pie, the dynamic duo of yogurt and whipped topping are all you need for the best base.

Choosing a combination of whipped topping and yogurt as the jumping-off point for a no-bake pie allows you to fully customize the flavors and additions to your dessert. You should opt for about 8 ounces of whipped topping per 18 ounces of yogurt, which, when mixed together, will create a creamy consistency that easily solidifies in the fridge without the need for a hot oven. Note that you will have to thaw your whipped topping if it's frozen. Time and patience are key, of course, but this really lets you hone in on making the dessert that's right for you. The pair of ingredients provides a consistent base to work with that can be altered by what flavors of yogurt and whipped topping you choose as well as with other mix-ins, toppings, crust options, and more.

