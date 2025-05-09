This Gilmore Girls-Inspired Peach Sauce Will Take Your Tastebuds To Stars Hollow

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If living in a charming small town is your dream life and you're working on your rapid-fire dialogue skills, you're no doubt a super fan of the popular TV series Gilmore Girls. The show follows the lives of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter, Rory, who live in the quirky small town of Stars Hollow, which is full of lovable and eccentric townspeople. One of the show's most memorable characters is Sookie St. James, an accident-prone chef who creates exquisite and memorable recipes, including a delicious peach sauce. She feeds a spoonful of it to Lorelei, who declares it incredible. Sookie says she wants to serve it with waffles, and Lorelie responds that she wants to take a bath in it. We'd recommend the waffle option with our version of the incredible Stars Hollow peach sauce recipe, which features peaches, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, and cinnamon.

The sauce is perfect to spoon over ice cream, pancakes, waffles, or oatmeal. It's sweet with a hint of citrus and vanilla, and the peaches are simmered to tender, juicy perfection. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite aspects of Gilmore Girls is the focus on food and how it is intertwined in the daily lives of the characters. The peach sauce is similar to a jam but with the flexibility of a sauce, and it takes less than 30 minutes to throw together."