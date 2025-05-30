10 Restaurants With A Perfect View Of Niagara Falls

From waterfront restaurants in New York City to seaside restaurants in Los Cabos, Mexico, everyone loves to dine out with a view — especially when you're on vacation. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a full-on holiday, if Niagara Falls is your destination of choice, do yourself a favor and bring a valid passport. Sure, the U.S. side has its own set of attractions, but if dining in view of the Falls is on your checklist, the Canadian side is for you.

The lack of options on the U.S. side comes down to location and utility. As Goat Island's been preserved as a state park and obstructs direct views of the Falls from the U.S. side, there are almost no dining options and zero hotels in view of the Falls. However, if you come equipped to cross the border, the Canadian side offers a variety of restaurants, from steakhouses to all-you-can-eat buffets, with unparalleled views of all three of Niagara's majestic waterfalls. While it can be a bit challenging to find the perfect restaurant on vacation if you're after a scenic view, these Niagara Falls restaurants serve up great food, regional wine, and, best of all, stellar views.