10 Restaurants With A Perfect View Of Niagara Falls
From waterfront restaurants in New York City to seaside restaurants in Los Cabos, Mexico, everyone loves to dine out with a view — especially when you're on vacation. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a full-on holiday, if Niagara Falls is your destination of choice, do yourself a favor and bring a valid passport. Sure, the U.S. side has its own set of attractions, but if dining in view of the Falls is on your checklist, the Canadian side is for you.
The lack of options on the U.S. side comes down to location and utility. As Goat Island's been preserved as a state park and obstructs direct views of the Falls from the U.S. side, there are almost no dining options and zero hotels in view of the Falls. However, if you come equipped to cross the border, the Canadian side offers a variety of restaurants, from steakhouses to all-you-can-eat buffets, with unparalleled views of all three of Niagara's majestic waterfalls. While it can be a bit challenging to find the perfect restaurant on vacation if you're after a scenic view, these Niagara Falls restaurants serve up great food, regional wine, and, best of all, stellar views.
Table Rock House Restaurant
Perched on the rocky precipice alongside Niagara Falls, Table Rock House Restaurant is "the closest you can dine to the Canadian Horseshoe Falls," according to Niagara Parks. Indeed, the restaurant boasts entire walls of glass to frame in the majestic views. From bank to bank, the Niagara River covers a span of over 2,000 feet before dropping 188 feet into the Lower Niagara River. While an awesome sight, the thundering roar of the water isn't the only thing you'll experience at this Niagara Falls restaurant with a view. Table Rock House Restaurant sources ingredients locally, ensuring that the establishment's food and drink offerings reflect the seasons, making it one of the few farm-to-table restaurants on this list.
Certified with Feast On, a not-for-profit culinary tourism organization, Table Rock House Restaurant is required to meet the minimum standards of Ontario-grown ingredients in their sourcing and producing methods. With a classically trained chef at the helm, the Niagara Falls restaurant offers a three course tasting menu in addition to lunch and dinner seven days a week. Holding an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 on OpenTable, Table Rock House Restaurant gives new meaning to elevated fine dining in Niagara Falls.
niagaraparks.com/visit/culinary/table-rock-house-restaurant
+1 (905) 354-3631
6650 Niagara River Pkwy, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 0L0, Canada
SKY Fallsview Steakhouse
SKY Fallsview Steakhouse occupies the 26th floor of the Fallsview Tower Hotel, and indeed, this aptly named Niagara Falls restaurant towers over the rest, offering a birds-eye view of the churning waters in the basin below. Resembling more of an air traffic control tower than a destination hotel, the building stands apart from the right-angled, rectangular buildings lining the streets on the Ontario side of the Niagara River. On the inside, you will find a menu with a streamlined selection of prime steaks in various cuts and portions, fit for a range of appetites to enjoy alongside the stellar views.
The menu at SKY Steakhouse boasts some of the most popular cuts of steak, with the pièce de résistance being the 18-ounce porterhouse with blue cheese butter. If that is a bit more than you can chew, the menu also teases an 8-ounce filet mignon with bordelaise sauce. The online menu doesn't get into prices, but several OpenTable reviews report that while the restaurant may be overpriced, the tender and juicy steaks are worth the experience. Offering dinner seven nights a week with complimentary parking at the valet, SKY Steakhouse is a Niagara Falls restaurant with a view like no other.
+1 (905) 353-6777
6732 Fallsview Blvd 26th Floor, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3W6, Canada
STK Steakhouse
The contemporary decor at STK Steakhouse reflects its very own, very chic view of Niagara Falls. Built-in wine coolers with speciality bottles from all over the world are kept on full display here, and purple-blue lights mimic the Falls' nightly illumination, blanketing the dining room in a moody glow. Echoing the cloud of mist that hovers interminably over the plummeting river, the looming restaurant is hemmed in with dark walls and picture windows overlooking the natural wonder.
Located in the Embassy Suites Hotel, STK Steakhouse is an upscale dining experience offering lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch for the area's upper crust. But it's not only the view overlooking Horseshoe falls — the largest of Niagara's waterfalls — which makes it stand a cut above the rest — it's also the à la carte menu. Featuring a premium selection of different cuts of steaks, the à la carte menu comes complete with an array of first-class sauces, toppings, and side dishes to pair with your steak. With 20 locations across North America, STK Steakhouse is a popular restaurant that serves up steak and sophistication with a view.
stksteakhouse.com/en-us/location/fallsview
+1 (905) 649-3762
6700 Fallsview Blvd, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3W6, Canada
IHOP Fallsview
A family friendly option for daytime dining that boasts stellar views of Niagara Falls, IHOP Fallsview is the restaurant to choose. Although there aren't as many IHOP restaurants as there used to be, Niagara Falls, Ontario is home to five distinct locations, though only one towers 25 stories above ground and boasts an aerial view of the awesome, aptly named Horseshoe Falls. IHOP Fallsview's stunning view owes itself to its spot in the Fallsview Tower Hotel, but you can also find four other IHOP restaurants in the area.
A longstanding staple for casual breakfast fare, IHOP Fallsview's menu is as robust and accessible as its sister locations, featuring signature pancakes and waffles seven days a week between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. With menu items tailored to older adults and younger kids alike, there is sure to be something for everyone at IHOP. However, if you're still in need of some guidance, we've gone ahead and ranked IHOP's pancakes from worst to best.
1+ (905) 356-1501
6732 Fallsview Blvd 25th Floor, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3W6, Canada
Skylon Tower Revolving Dining Room
As the only restaurant to offer 360-degree views of Niagara Falls, the Skylon Tower Revolving Dining Room is more than a restaurant with a view, it's an experience to behold. The restaurant is located 775 feet above the falls, so when the weather is clear, vistas can reach all the way to the Toronto skyline. This allows diners to not only enjoy perfect views of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls but also the American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, the Niagara River, and so much more.
The revolving restaurant boasts award-winning continental cuisine at premium prices. With entrees starting at $52, the purchase of a main course includes complimentary elevation to the Observation Deck, where you'll capture expansive, unparalleled, and utterly breathtaking views of Niagara Falls and the surrounding area. While this deal and the carousel-esque atmosphere may put Skylon in the category of a tourist trap restaurant, the early bird three-course menu sits at $60 per person and allows for a more affordable way to experience the lofty and truly extraordinary circular restaurant with exclusive views.
+1 (905) 356-2651
5200 Robinson St, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 2A3, Canada
Massimo's Italian Fallsview Restaurant
Bringing the old-world flavors of his Italian heritage to the natural wonder that is Niagara Falls, celebrated chef, author, and television personality Massimo Capra's restaurant has earned a winning reputation for its distinguished food and spectacular views. Located on the Fallsview dining level of the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel, Massimo's Italian Fallsview Restaurant is an award-winning destination restaurant that's styled after Italian trattorias.
Featuring a streamlined menu of authentic Italian dishes made with locally sourced ingredients, Massimo's Italian Fallsview Restaurant has garnered many awards, including a 2024 Travelers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor, OpenTable's 2024 Diners' Choice Award, and OpenTable's 2024 Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants Award. Considering how the menu offers many popular Italian dishes that everyone needs try at least once – from fritta di mare to rigatoni alla bolognese and classic tiramisu – it's of little surprise that the Niagara Falls restaurant is so beloved by diners from near and far alike. And if you're curious about the views, well, like the food, they're jaw-dropping.
massimositalianniagarafalls.com
+1 (905) 374-5023
5875 Falls Avenue FR Level A, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3K7, Canada
Fallsview Grand Buffet
Boasting an array of culinary delights for brunch and dinner, the Fallsview Grand Buffet is a dining experience unlike any other in Niagara Falls. The buffet features made-to-order dishes, live action cooking stations, and grab-and-go options in direct view of all three of Niagara's waterfalls: Horseshoe, American, and Bridal Veil Falls. At 80 feet long, the Fallsview Grand Buffet is less than half the size of the largest buffet in the U.S., and while it doesn't make our list of the best brunch buffets across the country, it does lead the list of the best buffet restaurants in Niagara Falls on Tripadvisor.
Located on the Fallsview dining level of the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel, the buffet offers panoramic, unspoiled views of Niagara Falls from its open, cafeteria-style dining room. With affordability, accessibility, and stunning views all on the menu, the Fallsview Grand Buffet is a worthy contender for families, large parties, and group events.
+1 (905) 374-4445
5875 Falls Avenue FR Level, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3K7, Canada
Top of the Falls Restaurant
Nestled alongside the crestline of Horseshoe Falls, Top of the Falls Restaurant overlooks Terrapin Point from Niagara Falls State Park on Goat Island. The only dine-in restaurant on the U.S. side to offer perfect views of Niagara Falls, Top of the Falls Restaurant is also unique in that it's a seasonal establishment operating within the New York state park.
In addition to Terrapin Point, Goat Island offers access to additional outposts from which to witness Niagara Falls' awesome power and prestige. Sandwiched between Horseshoe Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, a pedestrian bridge on Goat Island leads to Three Sisters Island, which offers peaceful views of the rapids. For the more adventurous explorer, the notable Cave of the Winds tour descends into the Niagara Gorge, where you can experience the full force of the Bridal Veil Falls cascading around you.
A partner of Taste NY, a state-led organization which supports locally made foods and beverages, Top of the Falls Restaurant offers playful pub fare with Niagara Falls-inspired names like the Bridal Burger and Niagara Gorge Bowl. Complete with floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic views and outdoor seating, this restaurant is the premiere place to lunch within arm's length of the Falls without having to cross the border.
niagarafallsstatepark.com/park-information/top-of-the-falls-restaurant
(716) 278-0340
30 Goat Island Loop Road Niagara Falls, NY 14303
21 Club Steak & Seafood
With views that overlook Horseshoe Falls, 21 Club Steak & Seafood offers a classic dining experience for an elite crowd at the Fallsview Casino Resort. Open Thursday through Sunday to adults 19 and older, 21 Club Steak & Seafood may not be among the best known casino restaurants across the U.S., but it is housed in "the largest and most elegant gaming resort facility in Canada," per the resort website.
Indeed, 21 Club Steak & Seafood is elegant, and for the gambler down on their luck, extravagant, to boot. Open the menu and you'll find luxury items such as Beluga caviar and a 16-ounce chateaubriand steak in addition to a wine list with over 700 of the finest wines. If that all sounds a little too much, we've made a guide for steakhouse first-timers to help you order like you know what you're doing. And if it's all a little too much money, there are plenty of other options for finding a steak in Niagara with a view of the Falls.
fallsviewcasinoresort.com/poi/dining/21-club-steak-and-seafood.html
+1 (888) 325-5788
6380 Fallsview Blvd, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 7X5, Canada
Queen Victoria Place Restaurant
A European-inspired restaurant boasting rustic charm, farm-to-table cuisine, and a Canadian wine list, Queen Victoria Place Restaurant features a covered terrace that sits in perfect viewing range of the American and Horseshoe Falls. Save for passersby on foot, there is little obstructing the panoramic vista from the restaurant patio. Indeed, Queen Victoria Place Restaurant is situated almost head-on opposite each waterfall, resulting in a vibrantly scenic, on-the-ground dining experience.
Chef Matt Hemmingsen prides himself on using regionally sourced products, and as a Feast On certified restaurant, the menu highlights local growers like the Niagara Parks School of Horticulture. This mission carries through to the drinks as well, as the bar menu contains a bevy of Ontario-made beer and wine, proudly celebrating local breweries and Niagara vineyards. Designated the oldest winemaking region in Ontario by the Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA), the Niagara Peninsula produces some exceptional wines. Queen Victoria Place Restaurant serves wine exclusively from Niagara producers, and if that's too niche, they offer flights of red, white, and premium wines in order to taste the spectrum of Niagara's terroir.
niagaraparks.com/visit/culinary/queen-victoria-place-restaurant
+1 (905) 356-2217
6345 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6T2, Canada