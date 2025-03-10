Osteria Vs Trattoria: What's The Difference Between The Italian Restaurant Styles?

It's no secret that Italian culinary tradition has the global food game on lock. Even Italian chain restaurants are good (Maggiano's Little Italy is our favorite, for the record). But when dining in Italy like a local, the country is dotted with different types of eateries categorized to help foodies get the exact type of dining experience they're looking to find. Today, we're exploring two types of informal Italian dining establishments — the osteria versus the trattoria — to find out what makes them unique and the better fit to satisfy specific cravings.

While these casual eateries are fairly similar, a trattoria is generally more formal than an osteria but less formal than a ristorante, and with a greater emphasis on food than wine. Osterie, by contrast, focus on local wine and affordable pricing, with limited food menus. It wouldn't be incorrect to think of an osteria like a wine bar or pub more than a restaurant. They're cheaper than an enoteca, which is also wine-focused but more upscale, like one might expect from an American wine bar in a place like NYC. Contrarily, osterie are often furnished with large communal tables, further facilitating the gathering place social function. These establishments are less-abundant than trattoria in modern-day Italy.

Trattorie are the best places for a traditional, no-frills, family-style meal at an affordable price. Trattorie offer a wider range of dishes and greater emphasis on dining compared to osterie. However, trattorie are still more understated than a ristorante (a proper sit-down restaurant with structured courses and wait staff).