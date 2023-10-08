9 Etiquette Tips For Eating Pasta In Italy

If you've ever ordered a plate of pasta in Italy, you might have noticed that you weren't just ordering food; it's a whole experience that comes with its own set of rules that are not to be broken, pain of ridicule, or at least some light teasing. That's because Italians practically invented etiquette, and no set of norms is more important than the one surrounding food. As the New York Times reported, Italy was "etiquette central" back in Renaissance Europe, and apparently the only land on the continent where people used cutlery to consume their meals. Since then, Italy has apparently remained the etiquette police, especially where food is concerned.

As such, we would be remiss if we sent you off to Italy without preparing you for what might happen if you get things wrong while ordering pasta at a restaurant. These tips will come in handy not only for enjoying your Italian food more –- after all, Italian dining etiquette is in place first and foremost to maximize the pleasure of eating –- but also for avoiding side-eye from snooty Italians. In other words, knowing proper etiquette tips will help you blend in with the locals, the most cherished of all travel goals. After all, you can't do as the Romans in Rome if you don't understand what they're doing in the first place. So let's take a look at the main rules you need to remember before you set out on your culinary adventure.