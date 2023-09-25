Why You Should Probably Pass On The Extra Parmesan When Dining In Italy

In Italy, there are some food rules you need to follow. While most of us know that ordering a cappuccino after lunch is a no-go, when it comes to parmesan cheese, Italians happen to be particularly fastidious. One of the most used cheeses in all of Italian cooking, the kind available in Italy is far more potent and flavorful than any brands you could get in the U.S. In spite of this, however, you shouldn't ask for, and likely will not receive, extra parmesan to go along with your dinner.

There are a few reasons why you should avoid doing this. For one, when your food comes out of the kitchen it is presented exactly how the chefs believe it should be eaten. Though the inclination may be to douse any kind of pasta with multiple helpings of cheese to do so would be considered rude to the chef.

On the flavor front, too much parmesan could negatively affect the dish, especially fish and other seafood. Due to its sharpness and saltiness, adding extra can completely overpower any ingredient that cannot stand up to its bite. However, if you absolutely cannot be without your extra cheese, there is a way to go about asking for it that is marginally less rude and won't substantially affect the flavors.