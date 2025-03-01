5 Cheap Italian Dishes That Utilize Leftover Ingredients

Let's be honest here: We all have made a meal out of leftovers. Turkey sandwiches and soup the day after Thanksgiving, a salad from last night's roast chicken, or chilaquiles from stale tortillas are just a few examples of how people can repurpose foods that others might have thrown out. In fact, cultures around the world have avoided waste this way for generations. For instance, Italians and their frugal philosophy of cucina povera elevated the reuse of leftovers into an art form.

Meaning "cuisine of the poor" or "peasant cooking", cucina povera is now a term used to encompass traditional Italian dishes made from a handful of inexpensive ingredients — pasta, bread, polenta, rice, beans and pulses — enhanced with fresh vegetables and herbs. Some recipes might include meat in the form of offal or preserved items like ham and salted fish, in very small amounts.

These dishes have persisted in Italian kitchens for centuries. Thanks to the thousands of immigrants that came to the Americas, we can enjoy these humble yet tasty recipes which have been passed down through generations. Here are a few of our favorites which we hope will become yours as well.