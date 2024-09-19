How To Cook Arancini With The Absolute Best Texture

Almost anywhere you go in Southern Italy, you'll find arancini, one of the country's most popular street foods. Originating in Sicily, these "little oranges" are famous for their crunchy exterior that gives way to toothsome rice surrounding gooey cheese or savory meat ragù. Arancini are easy to make, but getting that perfect crispy texture can be tricky.

Jasper J. Mirabile, Jr. is the chef and owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, where his family has been serving delectable Italian cuisine since 1954. He's also the host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen on KCMO Talk Radio, so he's the ideal expert to consult about making the best arancini. Traditional arancini recipes begin with risotto, and chef Mirabile concurred. He told us, "I highly recommend only using risotto rice such as Arborio or Carnaroli, which has a creamy texture that helps retain moisture." Although the difference between Arborio and Carnaroli is minimal, the Northern-Italy-grown Carnaroli rice is often preferred for its texture and creaminess in risotto.

Another important tip that Mirabile shared is heating the frying oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. "If the oil is too hot, the outside will brown too quickly and the inside might not heat through," he explained. "If the oil is too cool, the arancini will absorb too much oil and become greasy." Once the arancini are fried golden-brown, Mirabile lays them on a wire rack or paper towels to drain excess oil. He says, "This helps the outside stay crisp without becoming soggy."