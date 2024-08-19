The 15 Best Restaurants With Stunning Views In Los Cabos, Mexico
Los Cabos is a coastal paradise, and one of Mexico's most popular resort areas. Despite being pretty touristy, both Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo are home to spectacular restaurants that have put this region on the culinary map. From modern Mexican eateries to Mediterranean establishments with renowned wine lists, there is something for every foodie in Cabo. While margaritas and guacamole are a must when in Mexico, there are many other delights to explore as luxury hotels and top-notch restaurateurs continue to bring more elevated and noteworthy cuisine to Los Cabos.
That said, while food should be the focus of any eatery, the setting and ambience are also key components when dining in Cabo. Ocean views are abundant, but you can also find innovative restaurants that play on the cliffside landscapes, iconic rock formations, and jungle-like terrain. I have had the pleasure of visiting Los Cabos multiple times, and dined at several of the finest scenic restaurants that the region has to offer. Whether you're planning a romantic escape or a bachelorette party for the books, don't miss out on the best restaurants in Los Cabos with a view.
El Farallon
When it comes to striking views, El Farallon takes the cake. This cliffside establishment belongs to the tucked-away Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, which previously earned acclaim as the Los Cabos resort that pairs tacos and fancy cocktails. The tables along the railing hover so closely above the water that you might even feel a tiny splash when a big wave rolls in. Before sitting down for the main event, pay a visit to the Champagne Terrace and sip some bubbles while taking in the ocean views.
If you're looking for a romantic date spot with A+ hospitality, El Farallon should be at the top of your list. The meal follows a multi-course structure that kicks things off with a yummy soup and a trio of innovative appetizers made with seasonal ingredients, including a freshly made ceviche. For your main course, choose from a variety of daily-changing seafoods such as jumbo shrimp, sea bass, or bluefin tuna, and make sure to conclude the evening with a gourmet dessert.
waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com/culinary/el-farallon
+52 624 163 4300
Camino del Mar 1, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S. 23455, Mexico
Cielomar Rooftop
Located above it all at the Viceroy Los Cabos, the spacious Cielomar Rooftop is a modern, open-air eatery that serves up wood-fired pizzas and flame-grilled meats. These cooking techniques result in charred and smoky cuisine that is complemented by craft cocktails and a carefully selected wine list. Ingredients change with the seasons, ensuring that diners enjoy freshly caught fish and crisp produce.
Nothing beats enjoying a meal while overlooking the entire waterfront resort, but the sunset paired with live music sets the ultimate backdrop for a special evening. Order the fresh tiradito appetizer made with a daily catch of the day, alongside a serving of Ensenada oysters. Pizzas here are perfect for sharing, with the black truffle artisan pie being an especially decadent delight — but don't miss out on the prime cuts grilled over a wood-fed fire, including Colorado-sourced lamb chops and filet mignon.
viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/los-cabos/dining-nightlife/cielomar-rooftop
+52 624 104 9999
Paseo Malecón San José, Lote 8, Zona Hotelera, San José del Cabo, B.C.S. 23405, Mexico
Vela
Vela's views extend all the way beyond the palm-lined pools of the Hilton Los Cabos and out onto one of the region's few beaches that are safe for swimming. While the setting screams Mexico, the fare revolves around Mediterranean and Italian flavors, with an epic wine list to match. Watch the sunset limn the sea as you sip a dirty martini or opt for a bottle of pinot noir. You can also expect piano music and candlelit tables beside the infinity pool.
Pastas here are made in-house daily, and other menu highlights include the beef carpaccio and slow-cooked short rib. For a more seafood-centric spread, order the yellowfin tuna tartare and seared scallops, before ending your meal with the tiramisu. Vela also features a solid selection of vegan and vegetarian items, so plant-based diners will be equally satisfied.
hiltonloscabos.com/restaurants-bars/vela
+52 624 145 6500
Carretera Transpeninsular, Los Cabos, B.C.S. 23400, Mexico
Arbol
Located within the lavish Las Ventanas al Paraíso resort, Arbol blends Asian flavors with Mexico's coastal cuisine. Indian dishes range from stuffed paneer tikka to curries to tandoor-baked naan, served alongside sushi, sashimi, and fresh raw-bar delights. The impeccably designed restaurant features ethereal trees adorned with glowing lanterns, while guests can admire curving infinity pools and catch a glimpse of the ocean beyond. If you are celebrating a special occasion, be sure to reserve one of the sunken tables to dine amid the water beneath the stars.
After starting off with the sashimi trio and an array of temarizushi sushi balls, savor the charcoal-cooked scallops or Wagyu tenderloin. For a flavorful blend of fresh ingredients, consider a noodle or rice dish fried in the wok, such as prawns and pork or pad Thai.
rosewoodhotels.com/en/las-ventanas-los-cabos/dining/arbol
+52 624 144 2800
Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 19.5, San José del Cabo, B.C.S. 23405, Mexico
Acre
Prefer a jungle view over an ocean vista? Acre is a lush and tropical eatery that provides an entirely new perspective on the Los Cabos landscape. The bohemian setting is enhanced by wicker furnishings, neutral tones, and a backdrop of vibrant greenery. The view makes you feel as though you've been transported to the middle of a rainforest, resulting in a more intimate and cozy ambience that is a stark contrast to the vast ocean panoramas abundant in Cabo.
The menu is rooted in farm-to-table practices, and thanks to the restaurant's efforts toward sustainability, Acre has even earned a Green Michelin Star. The signature cocktails are fresh and innovative, and though tequila reigns supreme in Mexico, the Fresa cocktail is a rum-based libation that has fruity flavors of strawberry, guava, and lime. For your meal, order the delectable soft-shell crab taco, the tuna tiradito, and the hearty braised short rib.
+52 624 172 1021
Calle Rincón de las Animas S/N, Animas Bajas, San José del Cabo, B.C.S. 23407, Mexico
Lorenzillo's
This marina-based restaurant has a busy interior, complemented with an elevated open-air patio cooled by some of the nicest sea breezes in Los Cabos. Meanwhile, the eatery's adjacent waterfront oyster bar provides a panoramic spot to admire sport-fishing boats returning from a day out at sea. Whether you're dining here under midday sunshine or the stars, the vibes are always high at Lorenzillo's.
Shellfish is a specialty here, evident in appetizers like the avocado stuffed with shrimp, celery, and bell peppers — but lobster is clearly one of Lorenzillo's most popular dishes. With lobster-based delicacies ranging from croquettes to bisque to Mayan-style grilled lobster covered with Mexican red achiote seasoning and sour orange sauce, anyone who enjoys this decadent shellfish will have a wealth of options here. If you can't decide between them, order the "carabelas" platter featuring lobster with several different seasonings.
lorenzillos.com.mx/en/locations/los-cabos-restaurant
+52 624 105 0212
Blvd. Lázaro Cárdenas esq. Malecon, Centro, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S. 23450, Mexico
Sunset Monalisa
What could be better than bay views alongside creative Mediterranean bites? One of the coolest aspects of dining at Sunset Monalisa is the fact that guests can clearly see Cabo's famous natural rock arch. The panoramic vistas can be enjoyed from virtually every angle of the terrace, and the calming waves create a beautiful backdrop for mingling and chatter. If you can, make a reservation for the golden hour so that you can bathe in the jaw-dropping light, and watch the sun go down before the stars appear.
Though you can order à la carte here, the prix-fixe menus are great for foodies seeking a robust and fulfilling experience. The signature five-course menu lets you try an amazing range of specialties — from seared scallops with corn puree to miso-braised veal cheek — while the Chef's Journey menu is slightly more elevated and upscale.
+52 624 105 8970
Transpeninsular Hwy. Km. 5.5, Neighborhood Misiones del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S. 23455, Mexico
Cocina del Mar
Situated on top of a panoramic and dramatic cliff, Cocina del Mar allows you to admire broad waterfront vistas while indulging in farm-fresh cuisine from local purveyors. The oceanside terrace is found after walking through the Esperanza resort's bar and lounge, and if you visit from Thursday to Sunday, you'll be treated to live tunes all evening. Though the ocean breeze can be slightly chilly depending on the time of the year, the modern firepits will keep you cozy all night long.
The menu changes seasonally, but you can always expect fresh produce ranging from roasted beets to strawberry salad with tarragon and pickled shallots. The menu showcases locally caught seafood, including specialties like charred octopus, Baja lobster, or sautéed prawns with guajillo chilies and squid ink.
aubergeresorts.com/esperanza/dine/cocina-del-mar
+52 624 145 6400
Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 7, Manzana 10, Punta Ballena, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S. 23410, Mexico
Don Manuel's
Don Manuel's is another restaurant of the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, sitting behind the breathtaking infinity pool and boasting an indoor-outdoor setup that looks out over the coast. Artistic lanterns create a warm glow here, while white tablecloths and live music foster an upscale ambience that matches the elevated menu. Expect classic Mexican fare prepared with modern execution, and though you'll be tempted to fill up on the appetizers, do your best to save room for the entrees.
After ordering a guava margarita, start with the bluefin tuna tartare and an order of soft-shell crab risotto. If you're with a larger group, split the braised short rib empanadas with salsa verde as a third appetizer. Once you're ready for the main course, inquire about the catch of the day, but the crusted sea bass with goat cheese and creamy poblano sauce is always a good choice.
waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com/culinary/don-manuels
+52 624 163 4300
Camino del Mar 1, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S. 23455, Mexico
Alebrije
Between the waterfront views and twinkling ceiling, Alebrije is the setting for some of the most magical dinners in Los Cabos. This restaurant specializes in Oaxacan cuisine and claims to offer the largest mezcal collection in all of Baja. Kick things off with a mezcalita or a carajillo, and then embark on a culinary journey that takes you to Oaxaca. Once the sun sets and the night has set in, candles light up your table as you sip and stargaze.
The ceviche de hamachi is a must-try for seafood lovers, but if you prefer hot appetizers on a breezy evening, you can't go wrong with the trio of tacos with shrimp, suckling pig, and beef tenderloin. The surf and turf is a consistently tasty entree featuring a beef fillet and prawns, but for a more unique main course, opt for the chicken coloradito with mole sauce.
rosewoodhotels.com/en/las-ventanas-los-cabos/dining/alebrije
+52 624 144 2800
Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 19.5, San José del Cabo, B.C.S. 23405, Mexico
Yaya
Located amid the Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Yaya is an alfresco eatery with a chic atmosphere. The warm wooden tables overlook the crystal-clear swimming pool and plush lounge chairs, and also feature more distant views of sparkling waves beyond the beach. The hearth-centered kitchen yields smoky meats and veggies, and the menu has a strong focus on seasonality. Helmed by chef Eliana Godinez, Yaya fuses Mexican and Mediterranean fare in an artfully timeless manner.
The whipped avocado with rice chips and nori is perfect for sharing, but all of the dips are worth exploring, especially if you're with a group. For something fresh and light, consider the spiced chicken salad. No matter what you decide on food-wise, don't forget to order the zesty Yayarita flavored with carrot and ginger.
aubergeresorts.com/chilenobay/dine/yaya
+52 624 104 9600
Carretera Transpeninsular San José-San Lucas Km. 15, Playa Chileno Bay, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S. 23410, Mexico
Manta
Head to The Cape, a Cabo San Lucas boutique hotel, to experience dinner amid a unique Pacific Coast setting at Manta. This modern, airy, and sleek restaurant provides an elegant space beckoning foodies from all over the world. The menu focuses heavily on seafood, hence the eatery's name — but you'll notice flavors and techniques hailing from Peru and Japan, as well. Reservations are highly recommended, and the upscale menu makes Manta worthy of a special celebration or event.
Admire sweeping sea views while exploring the fresh flavors of ceviche, aguachile, and sashimi. The chocolate clams are a delicacy that should always be ordered when available, but if you're in the mood for veggies, plenty of options await. From spicy lettuces to roasted sweet potato with almond mole, plant-based diners will find a plethora of dishes to enjoy.
+52 624 163 0010
Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 5, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S. 23455, Mexico
Marea
Situated on a bright terrace above Santa Maria Bay, Marea is an elegant restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos resort, serving uninterrupted views all day long. Baja seafood meets Mediterranean cooking techniques and flavors at Marea, and the open-air design allows patrons to relax amid sea breezes and ocean sounds as they dine. By the terrace, massive cacti are lit up at night, while modern fire pits keep you bathed in a warm glow.
Since seafood is so popular in Los Cabos, raw bar appetizers always hit the spot. For a splurge, go all-out with the Marea Grand Seafood Platter, including oysters, chocolate clams, local prawns, octopus, and more. The wood-grilled seafood makes for a solid entree, but if you prefer red meat, the bone-in braised short rib always manages to impress. Dessert is also a must, so do your best to save room for the olive oil cake with strawberry marmalade.
montage.com/loscabos/dining/marea-by-day
+52 624 163 2000
Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 12.5, Bahía Santa María, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S. 23450, Mexico
Cascadas Beach Grill
Cascadas Beach Grill boasts a low-key vibe, with palm-thatched huts and candlelit tables on the beach. Housed within Club Cascadas de Baja, this is a desirable dinner spot for couples looking for a casually romantic sunset meal. Indulge in the feeling of sand between your toes as you sip on fruity cocktails. In addition to views over Cabo Bay, the Land's End arch is also visible from Cascadas Beach Grill. Whether you're starting your day with a beachside breakfast or ending the night with a steak dinner, here you'll feel as though you've been transported to a private island as you dine.
The daily special is always worth trying, but the menu typically revolves around classic Mexican cuisine. Cascadas Beach Grill also claims to have some of the region's best desserts, so prepare to end the evening on a sweet note.
clubcascadasdebaja.com/guest-services
+52 624 143 1882
Camino Viejo a San Jose, El Medano Ejidal, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S. 23410, Mexico
Hacienda Cocina
Hacienda Cocina's covered terrace is the perfect place for beachside tacos amid a colorful setting. The ocean views stretch as far as the eye can see, while skinny palm trees and red, blue, and yellow pillows create a busy-yet-intentional setting with authentic Mexican style. When looking at the curvaceous bar, guests will notice a staggering number of tequilas, mezcals, and other spirits, meaning that a craft cocktail is the first order of business after taking a seat.
Though Hacienda Cocina is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the evening golden hour is the best time to book a reservation. Kick things off with the guacamole made table-side and some sautéed octopus. For your main course, consider the grilled shrimp marinated with honey-mango sauce and served with mashed potatoes, providing a harmonious blend of light and filling flavors.
+52 624 163 3144
Calle Paseo de la Marina 4732, Colonia El Medano, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S. 23453, Mexico
Methodology
I have had the pleasure of visiting Cabo several times over the last two years. In addition to choosing places that I have personally visited and been impressed by, I also relied on reputable online reviews from social media and ranking websites.
First and foremost, each place selected needed to have a worthwhile view. Though a waterfront view was not required, many Cabo restaurants utilize the stunning beachside landscape to take their settings to the next level. However, other views that showcased beautiful pools or lush greenery were also acknowledged.
Each establishment on this list also met the mark with their creative cocktails, high-quality cuisine, and carefully crafted wine lists. Whether you're a Los Cabos visitor or a longtime local, you'll find that each of these restaurants offers breathtaking views along with delicious food and drinks.