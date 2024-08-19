The 15 Best Restaurants With Stunning Views In Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos is a coastal paradise, and one of Mexico's most popular resort areas. Despite being pretty touristy, both Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo are home to spectacular restaurants that have put this region on the culinary map. From modern Mexican eateries to Mediterranean establishments with renowned wine lists, there is something for every foodie in Cabo. While margaritas and guacamole are a must when in Mexico, there are many other delights to explore as luxury hotels and top-notch restaurateurs continue to bring more elevated and noteworthy cuisine to Los Cabos.

That said, while food should be the focus of any eatery, the setting and ambience are also key components when dining in Cabo. Ocean views are abundant, but you can also find innovative restaurants that play on the cliffside landscapes, iconic rock formations, and jungle-like terrain. I have had the pleasure of visiting Los Cabos multiple times, and dined at several of the finest scenic restaurants that the region has to offer. Whether you're planning a romantic escape or a bachelorette party for the books, don't miss out on the best restaurants in Los Cabos with a view.