How Many IHOPS Are Left In The US?

If you've ever wondered why pancakes just taste better at a restaurant than at home, chances are you've hit the local IHOP to test your theory. Founded in the late '50s, the chain spent the twentieth century becoming one of the most popular places to pick up a delicious flapjack, promising customers it was always there with all day breakfast service. However, the "always there" factor of the beloved diner chain remains to be seen, as the shifting tides of the sit-down food service industry has led to closures nationwide.

Despite this reality, IHOP has maintained a presence in the breakfast scene. As of January 2025, there are still 1,698 IHOP locations in the U.S., according to data analytics firm ScrapeHero. For comparison, that's a couple hundred more than its competitor, Denny's. California is home to the highest concentration of these restaurants, boasting 224 IHOPs, or 13% of the total national presence. (The figure is perhaps less surprising considering the chain is based in Glendale, CA.) Following the Golden State is Texas with 216 locations and Florida with 143 locations. Even though New Jersey may be known as the "diner capital of the world," it has a comparatively low IHOP population of just 49 restaurants. The only state in the continental U.S. without an IHOP is Vermont (although, happily, Vermont is home to plenty of other good places to eat).

These figures come from relatively recent updates. The IHOP website's FAQ page reads, "As of June 30, 2023, there are 1,790 IHOP restaurants around the world, including all 50 states." Now, in 2025, there are 92 fewer spots sporting IHOP's blue-roofed A-frame architectural signature.