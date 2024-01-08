How Fast Do Revolving Restaurants Actually Spin?

If you've ever gone 'round and 'round on an amusement park carousel, you may balk at the idea of combining spinning and eating, but revolving restaurants are a thing — and some people love them. First things first: The spin is a slow roll with most of the world's best-known revolving dining rooms moving at a speed of about one full revolution per hour. It's gradual enough that the movement is almost indiscernible to humans. While the era of revolving restaurants may have hit its heyday in the mid-20th century, quite a few of the high-in-the-sky venues continue to welcome patrons around the world. And the majority of those still operating in the Western Hemisphere were built by the same company, Macton Corp., founded in 1947 and currently owned by Ohio-based BBM Railway Equipment.

Following the successful debut of a revolving stage created in Jones Beach, New York, Macton began building revolving restaurants. The company's roster includes such well-known landmarks as CN Tower in Toronto and Stratosphere in Las Vegas, in addition to more than 100 other venues around the world. According to the company website, the revolving turntables (it's not the restaurant that moves, it's the platform supporting the dining room) are built to minimize the perception of movement and noise. What about speed? Let's just say that's up to management. A control panel lets operators adjust speed and direction at will.

[Featured image by kallerna via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED]