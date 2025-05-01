14 Best Brunch Buffets Across The US

If you're here, you probably also agree that there's something magical about brunch. It's a meal that's perhaps less purely functional than breakfast, lunch, and dinner; instead, it's designed to be enjoyed, celebrated, and savored. Sure, Anthony Bourdain famously hated brunch, but things have come a long way since he wrote his scathing condemnation of the meal. The only thing better than brunch might be an incredible brunch buffet.

In an exclusive survey, we at Tasting Table found that mimosas were a clear favorite when it comes to brunch cocktails, and delicious brunch dishes are an obvious necessary accompaniment. The next logical question is: Who's making the best brunch around? So, we found out which restaurants are serving up some of the best brunch buffets in the country.

In addition to recommending a few that we've been fortunate enough to enjoy (and were happy to see that many online reviews agreed with us about), we wanted to see what locals were recommending to visitors in their cities, and what reviews in general had to say. We took into account specific food offerings, whether the spot had a variety of cuisines, and whether or not a time limit is imposed. What we found are some must-experience brunch buffets, and some might just be worth planning a road trip around.