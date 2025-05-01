14 Best Brunch Buffets Across The US
If you're here, you probably also agree that there's something magical about brunch. It's a meal that's perhaps less purely functional than breakfast, lunch, and dinner; instead, it's designed to be enjoyed, celebrated, and savored. Sure, Anthony Bourdain famously hated brunch, but things have come a long way since he wrote his scathing condemnation of the meal. The only thing better than brunch might be an incredible brunch buffet.
In an exclusive survey, we at Tasting Table found that mimosas were a clear favorite when it comes to brunch cocktails, and delicious brunch dishes are an obvious necessary accompaniment. The next logical question is: Who's making the best brunch around? So, we found out which restaurants are serving up some of the best brunch buffets in the country.
In addition to recommending a few that we've been fortunate enough to enjoy (and were happy to see that many online reviews agreed with us about), we wanted to see what locals were recommending to visitors in their cities, and what reviews in general had to say. We took into account specific food offerings, whether the spot had a variety of cuisines, and whether or not a time limit is imposed. What we found are some must-experience brunch buffets, and some might just be worth planning a road trip around.
Orchids (Honolulu, Hawaii)
The creation of brunch is credited to a 19th century Englishman trying to find a way to recover from a hangover, but the chefs at Orchids have elevated it into an art form. Stunning views of the Pacific Ocean are enjoyed alongside a Sunday brunch that goes from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You'll have to dress up for this one and reservations are recommended, but that's all part of the appeal.
Also part of the appeal is an ice cream sundae bar, and there's more: The menu includes a seafood bar and sushi, a build-your-own omelet station with choices like smoked salmon, rock shrimp, and Portuguese sausage, along with a carving station that serves brisket, prime rib, and suckling pig ... among other things. That's just scratching the surface, and it makes sense that on Tripadvisor, this is one of the top-rated restaurants in Honolulu. Customers note that while the price tag means that it's not for the faint of heart (it costs $118 per adult at the time of this writing), the fresh seafood, carving station, and attentive staff make this a must for anyone who wants the full Hawaiian experience.
(808) 923-2311
2199 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815
Cadillac Bar (Houston, Texas)
For anyone who's burned out on some of the more traditional brunch options that seem to appear on every restaurant's menu, the Cadillac Bar in Houston is the place you'll need to go. It's serving up some seriously incredible Tex-Mex food, and its Sunday brunch buffet not only has stations for omelets, pancakes, and waffles, but also for enchiladas and tacos, too. Prefer your eggs Benedict with BBQ ribs? You can get that here — and yes, margaritas will also be involved.
The Cadillac Bar has plenty of fans who claim it's the place to go for the best brunch in the city, and it's easy to see why. The popularity of this spot will give you a slightly chaotic atmosphere with a non-traditional spread, and the only way to go wrong here is if you don't make reservations. Definitely try the tortilla soup, and the enchiladas get rave reviews — just be aware that many people do report feeling a bit of sticker shock when learning that drinks aren't included in the buffet price.
(713) 862-2020
1802 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Chief O'Neill's (Chicago, Illinois)
Chief O'Neill's is an Irish pub whose outstanding Sunday brunch buffet has locals recommending it as the place to be for anyone spending a weekend in Chicago. Served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there's two ordering options here: The buffet costs $32 for adults, and for an extra $25, you can add bottomless cocktails.
The buffet menu here steps away from offering only the typical brunch dishes, and adds a bit of an Irish-American touch with Guinness and cheddar soup, fish and chips, and corned beef hash. There's also a taco station, favorites like French toast and fresh fruit, and chocolate fountains. Loyal customers and visitors alike say that this is the place to go for a fun, friendly, welcoming atmosphere that's perfect for families and groups of friends wanting to partake in the spirit of a lively brunch. Many add that you'll want to spring for the cocktails as there's a killer Bloody Mary bar, and the smoked salmon and eggs Benedict often get a shout-out as well.
(773) 583-3066
3471 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Adele's (Nashville, Tennessee)
Look at the interior photos of Adele's, and you'll see something that looks like it should be featured as the backdrop of a Netflix rom-com meet cute. Elegant with a hometown vibe, Adele's gets rave reviews for its Sunday brunch buffet. With a menu that includes items like pastrami smoked salmon, artisanal charcuterie, buttermilk biscuits with chorizo gravy, whole roasted fish, wood-fired pork, and desserts like pecan pie, it's easy to see why this place is a hit.
Those who have reviewed Adele's say that once you're there, there's even more on the buffet than you might expect. Parking is tough and reservations are recommended, but those who go find it very quickly becoming a go-to choice for brunch. The shrimp and grits get high praise along with the baked goods, but customers say that no matter what you might have your eye on, it's going to be hot, delicious, and fresh. Add in friendly service and some Southern hospitality, and you have a winning combination.
(615) 988-9700
1210 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203
Roxy Bar (New York, New York)
One of the toughest things about taking a trip to New York City is deciding where to eat. While you might choose to gravitate toward some of the city's outstanding bodega sandwiches for breakfast or lunch, we'd like to shine the spotlight on brunch at Roxy Bar. The Sunday brunch buffet here is relatively short (only going from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), but it's well worth penciling into your plans.
The brunch includes a variety of different types of eggs, omelets, and pastries, alongside brunch classics like smoked salmon, fruits, and grains. Of course, it also has cocktails that go above and beyond your standard brunch drinks. (Seriously, try The Roxy, which is made with dark rum, pineapple, sour cherry, cinnamon, and lime.) In a city that's constantly on the move, Roxy Bar gets a lot of attention for being the kind of place you can kick back, relax, and actually slow down a bit to take time to enjoy brunch.
(212) 519-6661
2 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10013
Culina (Los Angeles, California)
For anyone who's heading to Los Angeles and wants to make it an entire experience, you'll have to check out the Sunday brunch buffet at Culina. We're going to say up front that it's not cheap — as of this writing, it costs $149 per person. Take a look at the menu, though, and you'll see why. If you're craving a brunch buffet with stations for a carvery, shellfish, and omelets along with dishes like braised short ribs, fresh-made crepes, and an ever-changing list of dishes based on what's in season, then you're on the right track with this astonishing buffet.
Customers do note that this is the kind of place where you can expect a lot of brunch business meetings to be taking place, and that it's a lavish, elegant place that LA's rich and powerful might gravitate toward, but don't let that stop you from going — and don't skip the fresh-squeezed juices, pastries, and seasonal specials.
(310) 860-4000
300 S Doheny Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Keeter Center (Point Lookout, Missouri)
This one's a little different –not only does it have thousands of astonishingly high reviews on Tripadvisor and Yelp, but it's also not even a restaurant in the traditional sense. The Keeter Center, which houses Dobyns Dining Room, is associated with the College of the Ozarks, and its meals are served from a student-staffed kitchen.
The center serves lunch and dinner as well as an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch buffet, with an ever-changing menu that includes a meat carvery, desserts, and made-to-order omelets. New menus are regularly announced, and for anyone within driving distance, it's a regular spot for a brunch that never disappoints. Not only do reviews praise the students for putting together a brilliant experience — mentioning the ease of reservations, front of house service, and a farm-to-table approach to creating dishes — but they also say that once you go, it's the place you'll be measuring all other brunches against.
(417) 239-1900
1 Opportunity Ave, Point Lookout, MO 65726
Georgia Brown's (Washington, DC)
Georgia Brown's has been a Washington, DC staple since 1993, so its chefs have had plenty of time to perfect the Sunday brunch buffet. Perfect it they have, starting with a stellar omelet station. Georgia Brown's also makes sure customers know it's doing something a little different. If you've ever left a brunch buffet regretting the fact that you didn't get to try everything you had your eye on, head here. You can order some brunch items to go, like steak and eggs or buttermilk fried chicken. The only thing better than an amazing brunch is one that you can source dinner from, too.
This local favorite has gotten high praise for being the kind of buffet where everything is delicious and served in a welcoming, friendly atmosphere. Georgia Brown's even gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, which notes that customers should always opt for its Low Country specialities. The fried green tomatoes are a favorite, and many say that you should definitely splurge on the $30 bottomless cocktails.
(202) 393-4499
950 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Salty's (Multiple locations)
If you're wondering what to do the first time you find yourself in Seattle, we'd definitely recommend heading to Salty's. If you're there on a Sunday, you'll be able to hit a brunch buffet that's sure to please any seafood lover. It includes not only all the typical brunch classics, but also boasts seafood ranging from prawns and lox to fish, crab, oysters, and clams. There's also made-to-order pastas, roasted meats, and even a chocolate waterfall.
Salty's actually has another location in Portland, Oregon, should you find yourself in that part of the Pacific Northwest. The Sunday brunch buffet menu can vary, but customers say that it's always a delicious spread made even better by the atmosphere inside and out. Does seafood taste better when you're looking out at the water? We're not sure, but we'd volunteer for any and all experiments to find out. Its other offerings are perfectly good, but it's the seafood here that makes this worth the trip, so keep that in mind when you're loading up your plates.
Multiple locations
The Buffet at Wynn (Las Vegas, Nevada)
16 different kitchens put out the food that makes it onto succinctly-named The Buffet, located at the Wynn in Las Vegas. It's no wonder that The Buffet at Wynn often gets mentioned as one of the best hotel buffets in the U.S., and with a daily brunch served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., we love that there's no need to wait until Sunday to get your brunch on.
There are more dishes than you could possibly hope to try in one trip, and they're always fresh — that undoubtedly has something to do with the popularity of this Vegas favorite, at which reservations are definitely recommended. If you're the type who likes some serious variety beyond the typical brunch offerings, you'll love The Buffet's additions of meat, seafood, and more dishes than you can realistically list. As an added bonus, families with young children are happily welcomed, which can be quite a relief.
(702) 770-3340
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Safta (Denver, Colorado)
When it comes to brunch places in Denver, it's Safta that gets an enthusiastic shout-out from many of the locals. Its buffet is perfect for someone who's so brunched-out that they think they might throw a plate at the wall if they get served another order of eggs Benedict. Safta is serving up cuisine that's rooted in the Middle East, Northern Africa, and the Mediterranean for something as unique as it is delicious.
Regular dishes on the brunch buffet menu include baba ganoush — an eggplant dish with a name that translates to "pampered daddy" – cheese, hummus, and dip plates, several types of smoked fish, shakshouka — a dish of poached eggs and a spicy tomato sauce — roasted lamb, challah and sourdough breads, and a variety of pastries. It's no wonder this place is so popular that many reviews stress you should definitely make reservations, and we love the idea that customers can sample truly delicious dishes from a cuisine they may be unfamiliar with. There are a number of creative cocktails, too, rounding out this destination restaurant.
(720) 408-2444
3330 Brighton Blvd 201, Denver, CO 80216
Zuma (Miami, Florida)
Zuma has multiple locations, but it's the Miami restaurant that we want to talk about – the one serving up a weekend brunch buffet that looks like something you'd see in a movie, which you scoff at because it can't possibly exist in the real world, can it? In fact, it does: Zuma's brunch buffet starts with champagne and caviar, and then customers visit cooking stations manned by chefs that are making some of the finest Japanese-inspired dishes right in front of you.
That means you'll get fresh sushi and sashimi, and there's a raw bar as well. Customers who have reviewed on Tripadvisor and Yelp recommend saving room for dessert, as much as you might be tempted by everything else. Brunch pricing starts at $98 per person which, when considering the views out over Miami, stellar service, and the fact that many dishes are made right in front you, is well worth the cost. One thing's for sure: Customers are certainly thrilled with this buffet setup.
(305) 577-0277
270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami, FL 33131
The Court of Two Sisters (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Just the name "The Court of Two Sisters" invokes images of elegance, and that's exactly what you'll find at this amazing New Orleans hotspot. Best of all, you don't even need to set aside a Sunday for the brunch buffet here. It's held every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there's live jazz music playing, too.
Among the menu items are specialty omelets, a carving station, and plenty of New Orleans specialties. Try the fried catfish, chicken and sausage gumbo, duck a l'Orange, jambalaya, red beans and rice, and definitely don't forget the shrimp, okra, or shrimp pasta. Go when the weather's nice and you can sit outside on the gorgeous patio; time it right, and it'll even be covered with wisteria. Some customers do warn that this spot tends to get crowded, but make reservations, and you'll be glad you did. It's an experience as much as a meal, and that's what you go to New Orleans for in the first place.
(504) 522-7261
613 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
LouLou (Santa Monica, California)
LouLou holds its brunch buffet on both Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and brunch is a little different here: Expect an interactive experience with a lot of dancing and confetti. Will a guy wearing a disco ball for a helmet and wielding what looks like a flamethrower show up? It's apparently not out of the question.
The brunch buffet menu might look to be on the short side, but what's there is quality. Expect dishes like lobster pasta, roasted beef tri-tip, Peruvian scallops, and there's an avocado toast bar, too. Avocado toast might have something of a contentious history, but the only conflict you'll feel here is whether you want to get up and dance before or after you eat. As for the rest of the atmosphere, think French Riviera-inspired luxury, and if you're not the party type, don't worry. Some customers say that even though they aren't the type to cut loose on the dance floor, this brunch party made them feel included even just watching from the sidelines.
(323) 410-2337
395 Santa Monica Place 300, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Methodology
In order to put together a list of some of the best brunch buffet experiences in the U.S., we started by considering personal experience as well as the experiences of some friends. We also headed to sites like Reddit to see if locals from various cities had any oft-repeated recommendations for a brunch buffet, and we took into account reviews from sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp.
Finally, we were looking for a few things. It's true that there are a lot of red flags that might mean a buffet isn't the greatest, but we wanted buffets that were more than just free of red flags. We considered how extensive the menus were, whether or not there was a something-for-everyone approach taken, and if these restaurants offered both traditional brunch dishes as well as something a little unique. We also gave high points for offering cuisine outside of the typical, traditional American fare, and made it a point not to make this a list solely spotlighting Las Vegas's most luxurious buffets.