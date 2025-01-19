The Best Hotel Buffets In The US
What do you take into consideration when you're booking a hotel? Price per night, distance from the airport, relative amenities like a fitness center and a pool, and reviews from previous customers are factors likely to cross your mind when choosing your next hotel stay. But how often do you consider the hotel's dining options? It's a no-brainer to take this into account if your hotel is a destination location (like if you're staying at an all-inclusive resort), but it's also an amenity that can be easily overlooked. Whether or not food is central to your travel plans, finding a stay with good dining options can seriously up the quality of your trip.
Sure, most hotels have continental breakfasts available, but the fare is pretty standard: store-bought bagels and muffins, bread and a toaster, maybe waffle batter and a waffle iron if you're lucky. Some hotels, however, have truly outdone themselves when it comes to buffet dining, offering breakfast, brunch, and even dinner on the property. Sometimes a buffet is included and sometimes you have to pay an additional fee; regardless, eating at your hotel will save you the headache of finding a local spot to curb your hunger, and it's worth considering no matter where you stay. To that end, we've compiled a list of the country's hotels that have the best buffet options, primarily based on customer reviews.
The Buffet at Wynn in Las Vegas
In case you hadn't guessed, you'll be seeing more than a couple Las Vegas casino resorts featured on this list (the city's first buffet set a high standard), and we're starting with one of the best. As one of the premiere luxury resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, it's no surprise that The Buffet at Wynn is kicking off this list. The Buffet is open for both brunch and dinner on a daily basis and holds impressive hours, with brunch being served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (at $59.99 per person) and dinner from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m (at $79.99 per person). You'll have up to two hours to indulge in everything you can stomach at the all-you-can-eat buffet.
Though Wynn doesn't offer an online menu for its brunch or dinner, reviews mention a stunning array of fresh items, including omelets, crêpes, pastries, fruit, meats, seafood, and desserts. We have particularly good news if you can't decide between doing brunch or dinner at the buffet — the tail end of brunch might be the best time to go to this buffet, as it will allow you to taste both. One promising Tripadvisor review says, "Everything was just splendid, but it has ruined me for any other buffet!"
(702) 770-3340
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas
Whatever you do, don't fast to prepare for the buffet at Wicked Spoon, a feature of the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The buffet has plenty of mouthwatering menu items and you'll want to prime your stomach to try a little bit of everything. Wicked Spoon serves brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there are quite a few reasons it made it onto our "best of" buffets list — notably, several reviewers compared it to other buffets at similar Vegas casino resorts, giving Wicked Spoon a much higher acclaim than buffets like Bacchanal or the buffet at the Bellagio.
You'll find no shortage of cuisines at Wicked Spoon, and with pricing ranging from $47 to $54 (depending on whether it's a weekend or weekday), we'd expect nothing less. Reviewers mention loving the buffet's selection of gyros, crab legs, and Asian choices, making us think you'd be hard-pressed not to get your money's worth at Wicked Spoon. And don't make the common buffet mistake of forgetting about dessert — one Tripadvisor reviewer particularly lauds Wicked Spoon's gelato bar as being "excellent."
cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com
(877) 893-2001
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Boma Flavors of Africa at Animal Kingdom Lodge in Florida
If you have a trip to Disney World planned and you'll be staying at the Animal Kingdom Lodge, visiting Boma — Flavors of Africa should be at the top of your food priorities. This buffet has both breakfast and dinner options, with breakfast priced at $39 for adults and $23 for children, and dinner at $58 for adults and $34 for children. It's a great option to consider if you're going to be working up an appetite at the parks, and the variety of fare (though not as wide as some spots on this list) won't disappoint — you'll find plenty of African-inspired fare for both meals and, of course, the restaurant also serves breakfast staples like Mickey-shaped waffles.
With over 2,400 excellent Tripadvisor reviews, it's a safe bet that Boma — Flavors of Africa gives ample bang for your buck. One particularly in-depth review describes several of the buffet's breakfast items, mentioning that the food was all hot and fresh, the pastries were delightful, and the fruit was fresh and juicy. The buffet's rave reviews, plus the opportunity to eat ethnic cuisine that you may not normally get to try, earned Boma — Flavors of Africa an easy spot on this list.
(407) 938-3000
2901 Osceola Pkwy, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830-8410
The Kitchens at Southland Casino Hotel in Arkansas
If you find yourself planning a visit to West Memphis, Arkansas, and you're looking for a casino resort with a killer buffet, look no further than the Southland Casino Hotel and its restaurant, The Kitchens. The Kitchens goes above and beyond when it comes to its buffet, and even has themes on different days of the week — Tuesday features regional BBQ, Wednesday offers steak, and Thursday is Cajun day, and weekends feature crab specials. Prices vary depending on the day, with weekdays being $22.99 and Friday and Saturday priced at $54.99.
Though the Southland Casino Hotel only has an overall 2.8-star rating on Yelp, scan the reviews before eschewing it entirely; you'll find that even the "bad" reviews have high praise for the casino hotel's buffet. Tripadvisor reviews for Southland Casino Hotel are more generous and nearly every one mentions the excellent buffet. The weekend crab legs seem to be a standout item, so if you plan on heading to this hotel for a vacation (or just to enjoy the buffet), go on a weekend to experience its all-you-can-eat crab legs.
(800) 467-6182
1550 N Ingram Blvd, West Memphis, AR 72301
ULU Breakfast Buffet at Four Seasons Hualalai in Hawaii
If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, it makes sense that luxury would be a priority for your stay. To that end, you might be considering a Four Seasons resort, and it would be even better to find one with a stellar buffet. Four Seasons Hualalai should be at the top of your accommodations considerations — not only does the oceanfront resort provide unparalleled luxury, but its ULU restaurant provides one of the best hotel breakfast buffets you can find.
Though ULU's breakfast buffet doesn't boast the widest variety of items on this list, it has something for every eater, and there's no doubt that its carefully tailored menu (which includes items like eggs Benedict, bagels and lox, açaí bowls, and lemon ricotta pancakes) allows the chefs to make each dish to perfection. The restaurant's Yelp reviews have nothing but good things to say about its breakfast buffet. Though some think it's a bit overpriced for what you're offered (reviews list the buffet price at between $42 to $52, but there aren't prices listed on the website), customers agree that the food is outstanding, especially its egg dishes.
(808) 808-7542
72-100 Ka`upulehu Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
MacArthur's Riverview Restaurant at the Thayer Hotel in New York
Though this list isn't exclusively featuring brunches, many of the buffet options on this list happen to be brunch buffets, and our next pick is no exception. Of all the buffets we explored, this one stuck out in particular because if offers a bottomless brunch staple: mimosas. That's right; MacArthur's Riverview Restaurant at the Thayer Hotel hosts what they've fondly dubbed Sunday Champagne Brunch which, in addition to luxurious brunch fare, includes bottomless mimosas, champagne, and bloody marys. The brunch costs $52 for adults, which we think is a steal considering its bottomless drinks.
Reviewers show unmitigated love for the Sunday Champagne Brunch buffet and all its impressively numerous offerings. Examples of what the meal offers include an omelet station, carving station, quinoa, salmon, shrimp, potatoes, waffles, lox, fruit, and Linzer torte, to name just a few. One reviewer was very pleased with the brunch mentions, in particular loving its "pastrami-cured lox with caper-pods on a toasted bagel with cream cheese."
(800) 247-5047
674 Thayer Rd, West Point, NY 10996
The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke in Virginia
The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke is impressive enough in its longevity – the restaurant was founded all the way back in 1939. Even more impressive than its lengthy history, though, is its legendary "The Grand Sunday Brunch Buffet." The buffet's hours are incredibly limited (every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) so it's an experience you won't want to dilly-dally on. The brunch buffet costs $37 for adults and $16 for kids under 12, while kids under 5 are free.
Though there isn't a sample menu on the restaurant's website, Yelp reviews give us a pretty good idea of what we're in for when visiting the brunch buffet. One review mentions a plethora of different cuisine, including prime rib, hot lunch offerings, eggs Benedict, sausage gravy biscuits, shrimp and grits, and bread pudding. If you think this expansive menu sounds too good to be true, another review confirms the offerings, saying, "We were all shocked by the abundance of food in the package for a relatively low price." The next time you're planning a trip to Roanoke, Virginia, be sure to book your stay at The Hotel Roanoke, and make sure you'll be there on a Sunday.
(540) 853-8280
110 NW Shenandoah Ave, Roanoke, VA 24016
citizenM Times Square in New York
Obviously, a trip to the Big Apple necessitates a hotel with a stellar breakfast buffet, which is exactly what you'll get when you stay at citizenM hotel in Times Square. Admittedly, the hotel is sparse when it comes to information about its breakfast buffet, and though we aren't sure how much it costs — one review mentions a $20 charge — we can confirm that it's not free (however, children under 10 can dine for free with the purchase of an adult breakfast).
Reviews say the hotel offers a delicious, fresh breakfast selection, and they especially praise its coffee offering. From what we can gather, the fare is standard but exceptionally good; you'll find fresh fruit, bread, eggs, bacon, fresh-squeezed juice, pastries, and gluten- and dairy-free options for those with food sensitivities. If you're trying to choose between having breakfast at citizenM's buffet or going out, one reviewer says the following: "The breakfast buffet was a great value alternative to the expensive minefield of NYC breakfast diners."
citizenm.com
(212) 461-3638
218 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019
The Circle at The Breakers in Palm Beach
If you're looking for a hotel buffet that has you dining inside a work of art, look no further than The Circle at The Breakers in Palm Beach. Lofty ceilings and Renaissance murals set the stage for a delightful culinary experience, and you won't just be floored by the architecture; The Circle's brunch offers an unparalleled (albeit pricey) dining experience. A breakfast buffet is served daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for $50, and on Sundays, The Circle holds a brunch (with a dress code) that costs an impressive $195 for adults and $85 for children.
The restaurant's standard breakfast buffet has all the expected fare, including smoked salmon, eggs Benedict, and made-to-order omelets; but Sunday brunch is where it really shines. You may be paying a premium, but you'll be served an assortment of luxurious foods like caviar, Maine lobster, sushi, stone crab, lamb chops, beef tenderloin, and Belgian waffles, plus bottomless drinks. Reviews say the whole experience is worth the splurge — in addition to the incredible food, the architecture is absolutely breathtaking and service is stellar.
(833) 200-7801
One South County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480
French Quarter Inn in Charleston
The French Quarter Inn is a true standout when it comes to continental breakfasts. That's right — this pick of our "best of" hotel buffets list actually includes its breakfast buffet in the price of your room, an outstanding deal for what you're offered. Moreover, you don't even have to go down to the continental breakfast to benefit from it. Reviews mention that you also have the option of filling out a card and placing it on your door to have breakfast delivered to your room. If that's not stellar service, we don't know what is.
Fans of The French Quarter Inn's continental breakfast buffet say that, though it has all the fixings you'd expect with a continental breakfast, it's a sure upgrade from what you'd typically receive at a continental breakfast; a couple reviews even mention bottomless mimosas being offered as part of the breakfast. You'll be treated to baked goods, healthy whole grain options, a granola selection, scrambled eggs, and bacon, to name just a few.
fqicharleston.com
(866) 812-1900
166 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401
Avania Inn of Santa Barbara
If you're looking to stay at a spot with a stellar free breakfast in Santa Barbara, we strongly recommend the Avania Inn. Yet another spot that includes breakfast, the hotel's website undoubtedly understates its breakfast buffet, only saying that it serves "coffee, pastries, yogurt, fruit, bagels, eggs, and sausage." It sounds like a pretty standard breakfast, so how do we know it's great enough to make it on our list? One glance at reviews across a variety of platforms will tell you that this breakfast buffet is anything but standard.
You'll be hard-pressed to find a bad review for the Avania Inn's breakfast buffet. One Google reviewer offers an explanation, saying, "What stood out is they offer eggs, hash browns, and rotate out different breakfast meat. Plus they had berries for your waffles." Other reviews call the breakfast "fantastic" and mention how fresh the items were, and several happy guests particularly shouted out the service at the inn, saying the staff does a lovely job at restocking the buffet and keeping the service efficient and organized. Though you may not get much other than your standard breakfast foods here, what you do get will be outstanding, and given that it's included in your room cost, it's well worth giving the Avania Inn's buffet a spot on our list.
(805) 963-4471
128 Castillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Almond Tree Inn in Key West
The Almond Tree Inn in Key West is another stay that offers an outstanding complimentary breakfast with your room package, and given the exclusivity of this adults-only spot, it comes as no surprise that the breakfast buffet is very impressive in what it offers. The inn's website gives no indication of what's included on the buffet, so while we bet walking into it completely blind would yield a pleasant surprise, we turned to some reviews to get a feel of some of the spot's best buffet breakfast foods.
Fortunately, Tripadvisor reviews didn't disappoint. It seems that the Almond Tree Inn provides a variety of items even beyond what you'd expect to see on a breakfast buffet bar. While you'll still be able to enjoy cereal, yogurt, eggs, bagels, and fruit, the inn also offers foods like cinnamon bread, fresh pastries, English muffins, oatmeal, cheeses, and cold meats. One Google reviewer called the breakfast a "standout feature" of the hotel, and was impressed with its "delightful array of fresh pastries, fruits, and coffee, perfect for starting the day before heading out to explore the island."
almondtreeinn.com
(305) 296-5415
512 Truman Ave, Key West, FL 33040
Orchid Key Inn in Key West
Rounding out our list of hotels with the best buffets is another adults-only Key West stay: the Orchid Key Inn. As you may have guessed, this inn also includes a continental breakfast with your reservation, and as with many of our other picks, though the fare is ordinary, it's far beyond being standard. Even just a cursory glance at reviews of this hotel (which has an impressive five-star overall rating on Tripadvisor) is enough to let you know that you're in for a treat when you stay at the Orchid Key Inn, both in terms of the stay and the food.
Reviewers called the Orchid Key Inn's continental breakfast the "best continental breakfast I've ever had," and said that it offered "much more than I could have imagined on a continental breakfast buffet." The breakfast has the expected — plentiful fresh fruit, bagels, pastries, and waffles — but it also has a variety of juices, cold cuts, and cheeses. One guest even mentioned that the breakfast buffet was very accommodating to their gluten allergy.
orchidkeyinn.com
(800) 845-8384
1004 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040
Methodology
We obviously were unable to go to all of these hotel buffets in person, so we relied on our next-best source of information in compiling this list: customer reviews. First (and we'd recommend this to anyone considering a hotel buffet), we verified that each buffet on this list was still up and running at the time of writing this article — we found many others that boasted high reviews but disappeared during the pandemic, never to return.
We also took into consideration the price of the buffet, but as value is fairly subjective, that didn't play a large role in determining which buffets made this list. Most importantly, the buffet had to have more positive than negative reviews, and we had to see at least some positive reviews published in at least the last year. This consideration actually booted one buffet from this list; though its overall reviews were stellar, almost every single review over the past couple months indicated the buffet had gone seriously downhill. We made sure to consult various review platforms (like Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google reviews), to make sure we were able to pass as fair of a judgment on these spots as possible.