The Best Hotel Buffets In The US

What do you take into consideration when you're booking a hotel? Price per night, distance from the airport, relative amenities like a fitness center and a pool, and reviews from previous customers are factors likely to cross your mind when choosing your next hotel stay. But how often do you consider the hotel's dining options? It's a no-brainer to take this into account if your hotel is a destination location (like if you're staying at an all-inclusive resort), but it's also an amenity that can be easily overlooked. Whether or not food is central to your travel plans, finding a stay with good dining options can seriously up the quality of your trip.

Sure, most hotels have continental breakfasts available, but the fare is pretty standard: store-bought bagels and muffins, bread and a toaster, maybe waffle batter and a waffle iron if you're lucky. Some hotels, however, have truly outdone themselves when it comes to buffet dining, offering breakfast, brunch, and even dinner on the property. Sometimes a buffet is included and sometimes you have to pay an additional fee; regardless, eating at your hotel will save you the headache of finding a local spot to curb your hunger, and it's worth considering no matter where you stay. To that end, we've compiled a list of the country's hotels that have the best buffet options, primarily based on customer reviews.

