What's The Best Time Of Day To Go To A Buffet?

A solid buffet strategy entails more than just dish-based recon, scanning the smorgasbord to plan which foods to try first. To truly navigate a buffet like a pro, foodies should arrive at the best time of day. For the best buffet experience, the right time to chow down is all about three crucial criteria: Food freshness, crowd density, and pricing.

Steer clear of high-traffic dining times to avoid crowds and ensure fresher, hotter offerings. The ostensible business manager at the world-renowned Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar's Palace, one of the best buffets in Las Vegas, expounded on this sentiment in a Yelp post: "We are rarely busy before 10 a.m., so if you're an early riser you can beat the crowd. Also Tues, Wed, and Thurs are our slowest days. Try to avoid peak meal times like 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m."

Avoiding crowds also means that the restaurant won't be in a hurry to flip tables, so diners can take their time eating, dining slowly and taking breaks between courses — an essential tactic for getting the most out of your buffet-going experience. Plus, enjoying their largest meal of the day at lunchtime will give guests adequate time to digest before bed (sayonara, acid reflux). However you fill your plate, a universally good strategy is to start with the most desirable foods you never cook at home (more room in your belly) and to end the meal with a peppermint tea (aids in digestion).

