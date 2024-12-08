The Huge Mistake You're Making Before You Even Arrive At A Buffet

You don't simply eat any old meal at a buffet. It's really more like engaging in a sport inside a theme park. When done properly, there should be physical preparation and some mental strategizing. But to get the most out of a buffet, customers should avoid one common mistake: going on an empty stomach. It may sound counterintuitive, but skipping meals prior to any marathon eating session could actually hamper your goal of overindulging.

There are plenty of buffet dining missteps, but one of the most common is fasting before the main event. When you skip meals, your blood sugar level drops, triggering a range of undesirable symptoms — from uncontrolled trembling to fatigue to the sweats, according to the Mayo Clinic. The adrenal glands also begin producing cortisol, also known as the "stress hormone," leading to that agonizing state when self-control goes out the window: hanger. Let's face it, no one wants to be in an irritable mood right before visiting what amounts to a food carnival. You'll also arrive extremely hungry, cramming down as much as possible after the first lap, leaving you full (and uncomfortably bloated), unable to sample more. Fasting followed by binging can result in digestive disruption, particularly when you're devouring fatty, heavy foods — because buffet plates are meant to be piled high with slabs of prime rib and seafood drowning in clarified butter. So instead of starving yourself, consume small, light meals to subside hunger and keep blood glucose levels in check.

