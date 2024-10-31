The Fresh Tomato Swap To Try For A Lighter Bloody Mary

While some look forward to mimosas and chicken and waffles at brunch, bloody marys are what get us excited. The blend of tangy tomato juice and savory Worcestershire sauce produces the most delicious, well-rounded cocktail. Although we'll forever love a tried and true bloody mary, we spoke to an expert about how to make the drink even more refreshing.

A bold, herbaceous bloody mary does taste great on a sweltering day, but the thickness from the tomato juice can often give the cocktail a more concentrated texture than we would like. Rather than using juice, Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, gives her version of the drink a fresher spin. "Instead of tomato juice, it calls for muddled cherry tomatoes, along with a healthy splash of hot sauce (I prefer Sriracha), olive brine, lemon juice, and a touch of simple syrup (and of course, vodka)."

Horn came up with the revamped beverage when making brunch drinks at a restaurant. Though bloody marys can definitely be the main event, she still wanted diners to have room to eat. Thus, the new and improved bloody mary was born. Muddling the cherry tomatoes releases its bright, sweet flavor into the liquid, giving it that classic taste without the heaviness. To make up for the lack of tomato juice, olive brine provides a delicious tang while simple syrup gives a hint of sweetness and body.

