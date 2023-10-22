Think Twice Before Dining In A Tourist-Trap Restaurant

If you're a globetrotter, one of the items you almost surely have on your itinerary is doing a "food tour" — tasting everything that your chosen local cuisine has to offer. It's part of why traveling is so exciting. However, veteran travelers will know that doing something as simple as searching for a place to eat requires a lot of research and caution — all because of one thing: tourist trap restaurants.

If you're not sure what those are, we highly recommend you learn all about them before you start your trip. These eateries — often located near popular tourist spots (hence the name) — look just like any other establishment from the outside, with charming signs, a lively atmosphere, and lovely decorations. They may seem like great choices for travelers seeking to have a bite, but appearances can be deceiving.

While the outside might look inviting, what happens inside can leave a bad taste in your mouth, literally and figuratively. They often egregiously overcharge you for food, then serve in smaller portions than you'd get at a respectable restaurant. Meanwhile, the quality of the food can be pretty mediocre, or even terrible. In other words, these places sometimes care more about gouging you for all the money you have, rather than offering an authentic culinary experience. You might end up spending way more than you planned, which could mess up your budget. But what's worse, you won't get to enjoy the local cuisine as you should, and that's the true shame.