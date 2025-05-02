11 Tips For Finding The Perfect Restaurant On Vacation

There's nothing quite like the excitement of going on vacation and the dream of all the amazing meals and experiences you'll have there. For many foodies, eating good food and discovering a new cuisine is perhaps one of the main reasons we love to travel. It's so important to our trip that we spend a good chunk of time doing research on the best places to dine. Of course, it's not always easy to know which restaurants are worth visiting. You're in a new environment that may be completely foreign to you, and you don't know how to tell what's good and what's not. This is often why people make the mistake of dining at "tourist trap" restaurants.

These restaurants are often located in tourist hotspots, the menus are in English, and their servers speak English. They're also usually nicely decorated. It makes sense why people would be attracted to them. The downside is that the food is likely to be mediocre while simultaneously being overpriced. Don't despair, though, as there are plenty of tools and resources you can use to help you find great places to eat. As a travel and food writer, I've spent years learning (sometimes from terrible experiences) how to find good food while travelling. There's a method out there for every type of traveller, whether you like to pre-plan everything or be more spontaneous. Here are some tips for finding the perfect restaurant on vacation.