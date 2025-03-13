How To Spot A Reservation-Worthy Restaurant Before You Book

For some of us, the process of researching, choosing, and booking a restaurant is an anticipation-filled preview of the meal to come. For others, it feels like you can't trust the information available online, and the restaurants you end up booking are just as likely to provide an unforgettable experience — that you'd rather forget. Fake reviews, dodgy photos, and out-of-date information can make it feel like you're rolling the dice when booking a restaurant. While there's no guarantee you'll love a certain restaurant, there are plenty of indicators to look out for that will help you spot which restaurants are reservation-worthy and which are worth steering clear of.

As a trained chef who likes to dine out at new and different restaurants regularly, I've seen what restaurants promise and what they really offer from both sides. In this article, I'll share some practical tips to help you step up your restaurant research game, allowing you to efficiently sort the restaurants you're most likely to enjoy from those you're less likely to have a good experience at. However, before we get started, it's important to note that one person's dream restaurant could be blacklist-worthy for someone else. Quality is subjective, and your expectations should take your budget into account, as well as your location. Nonetheless, with these tips, you should be well-equipped to make a well-informed decision about whether to book a restaurant or not.