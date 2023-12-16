The Reason NYC Restaurants Can't Actually Receive An F Grade

Anyone who has eaten out in the Big Apple has likely noticed the different letter grades prominently displayed outside restaurants. These grades, ranging from A to C, are familiar sights to city dwellers. However, have you ever wondered why you've never seen an F grade? The reason lies within the city's health and safety regulations.

In New York City, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene holds the reins of the restaurant grading system, a scale that does not extend below a C. If a restaurant's conditions are so poor that they might warrant a D or an F, the establishment is not allowed to operate with such low scores. Instead, the health department immediately closes its doors. This policy ensures that any restaurant posing a significant health risk cannot serve the public until it adequately addresses all safety concerns.

This proactive approach to public health has led to a noticeable impact. In the last fiscal year, more and more restaurants in New York City have earned the coveted A grade. In turn, the city's health department has been shutting down much fewer restaurants for health violations in recent years.