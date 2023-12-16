What A 'Grade Pending' Sign Indicates At NYC Restaurants

Walking down any street in New York City, you'll notice signs with letter grades from A to C in restaurant windows. If you aren't familiar with dining in this city, the grades denote the score given as a result of a health and safety inspection from the New York City Department of Health. These are routine inspections for an estimated 24,000 restaurants across the city's five boroughs to check for food safety compliance. But sometimes, you'll see a "grade pending" sign in an eatery's window.

What does a "grade pending" sign indicate? During the inspection, points are given for violations like food not being stored at the proper temperature or utensils that aren't sanitized correctly. When a restaurant is found to have one of these health violations, it receives points that are then totaled at the end of the inspection. When a restaurant receives 14 points or more during an inspection and reinspection, the "grade pending" sign can be placed in the window instead of the corresponding letter grade while it waits for a hearing to determine the final results, per the NYC Department of Health website.