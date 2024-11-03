Why Food Tastes Better When The Restaurant Is Pretty
A beautiful restaurant with higher menu prices usually focuses on not only the flavors and presentation of the food, but also the importance of front of house service and the overall look and environment of the restaurant itself. In line with the common phrase of eating with your eyes first, the way food is plated can have an effect on the diner before a morsel of food even touches their mouth. There are so many factors that influence food perception, and, given that the visuals of a meal are important, it would make sense that the overall sensory experience of the entire restaurant would impact the complete meal as well. This isn't to say that a local dish at a no frills, hole-in-the-wall restaurant would suffer from a lack of fancy decor, but there is a reason why food tastes better when a restaurant is pretty.
Scrolling on a social media feed populated with flowery reviews can be overwhelming. You should be wary of restaurants that only have influencer reviews, as they can sometimes focus on the vibe, aesthetics, and overall atmosphere of a restaurant more then the actual food, which can come across as flippant or superficial. However, these aesthetically-focused reviews could also be onto something. According to a 2022 study published in Appetite, diners do indeed prefer to enjoy a meal in a gorgeous setting, and are also more likely to want to return to the beautiful restaurant again for the same experience. The study also found a link between diners' emotions in an aesthetically pleasing environment and the perception of the dishes eaten.
Taste is impacted by more than just the actual food
The aesthetics of a greasy spoon diner can almost amplify and uplift the mediocre pancakes and artificial maple syrup on a chipped plate, as all those elements seem to go together appropriately, and you can really lean into the energy of the diner. The same is true for high-end, gorgeous settings. Upon entering one of the world's most beautiful restaurants, many diners feel excited and awed by the spectacular sights around them. Stunning surroundings set the tone for the meal and overall experience to come, which tends to be accompanied by outstanding service and amazing food. All sensory elements have influences on flavors and dining, even down to plate colors and background noise. For example, food served on a white plate is recognized as "richer, sweeter, and more popular," according to the 2022 study.
The same exact plate of steak and fries could be served at both an adorably chic, Parisian bistro and a sterile, boring restaurant with no charm, and the diner at the charming bistro would come away with much fonder memories of both the taste of the dish itself and the total dining experience than the one who ate at the stark, sad restaurant. While the steak, fries, and sauce would technically have the same flavors and textures at both establishments, the beautiful surroundings would likely impact the first diner's comprehensive sensory experience in a positive way. There is real value in choosing a pretty restaurant next time you venture out for a meal.