Why Food Tastes Better When The Restaurant Is Pretty

A beautiful restaurant with higher menu prices usually focuses on not only the flavors and presentation of the food, but also the importance of front of house service and the overall look and environment of the restaurant itself. In line with the common phrase of eating with your eyes first, the way food is plated can have an effect on the diner before a morsel of food even touches their mouth. There are so many factors that influence food perception, and, given that the visuals of a meal are important, it would make sense that the overall sensory experience of the entire restaurant would impact the complete meal as well. This isn't to say that a local dish at a no frills, hole-in-the-wall restaurant would suffer from a lack of fancy decor, but there is a reason why food tastes better when a restaurant is pretty.

Advertisement

Scrolling on a social media feed populated with flowery reviews can be overwhelming. You should be wary of restaurants that only have influencer reviews, as they can sometimes focus on the vibe, aesthetics, and overall atmosphere of a restaurant more then the actual food, which can come across as flippant or superficial. However, these aesthetically-focused reviews could also be onto something. According to a 2022 study published in Appetite, diners do indeed prefer to enjoy a meal in a gorgeous setting, and are also more likely to want to return to the beautiful restaurant again for the same experience. The study also found a link between diners' emotions in an aesthetically pleasing environment and the perception of the dishes eaten.

Advertisement