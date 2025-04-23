15 Best Bourbons To Add To Your Pot Of Chili
Many folks who claim to make a world-class chili like to brag about their secret ingredient. This addition is may be something simple, like a teaspoon of cocoa powder or a splash of dry red wine, though it occasionally gets a little more out there (like adding a piece of candy to chili). While these are great options for transforming a good chili into a great one, you may want to consider reaching for a bottle of bourbon to unleash those deeper flavors.
I've always had a strong affinity for American whiskey, and spending years working as a professional bartender allowed me to become well acquainted with bourbon. However, it wasn't until I started working closely with chefs that I realized bourbon's full potential as a cooking ingredient. Bourbon's taste profile can imbue recipes with wonderful complexity, boost umami, and balance or enhance existing flavors.
The easiest way to incorporate bourbon into chili is to add an ounce or so to the pot while it simmers, allowing enough time for the alcohol to burn off. You can also use bourbon to create a delicious marinade for your meat, or deglaze your pan with it to make a decadent reduction. Since some bourbons are much better suited to your chili pot than others, I've curated a list of the very best options. Here are my picks for bourbons to add to your pot of chili.
Evan Williams Black Label
One of the great things about using bourbon for cooking is that you don't need to break the bank. I tend to follow the same rule as I do when cooking with wine — don't use something you wouldn't drink — though with bourbon, there's a little more leeway. Take Evan Williams, for example. It's not a bourbon I'd personally drink neat or show off at a whiskey tasting, but it's fine in a mixer. I wouldn't call it a bad bourbon, in fact, and it's well-suited to use in chili.
The Heaven Hill-produced whiskey has a robust caramel and vanilla flavor, as you'd expect from a no-fuss bourbon. It has a fairly high amount of corn in its mash bill, as well, giving it a slightly sweeter profile that's great for balancing acidity. There's a touch of rye pepperiness, which can gently enhance the heat factor without kicking it into overdrive. Plus, there's just enough oak to add depth without powering the rest of the chili's flavors.
Benchmark
I tend to view Benchmark Bourbon Whiskey as the Buffalo Trace distillery's equivalent to Evan Williams Black Label. Generally cheap and easy to get your hands on, Benchmark might not be a show-stopper — but it's by no means a poor whiskey. Benchmark has even picked up some awards in the past, which is no mean feat for a bourbon that can cost as little as $11 a bottle as of April 2025. Of course, while it has some strong similarities to Evan Williams, the flavor profiles do vary, meaning Benchmark can bring something a bit different to your chili.
Benchmark has the typical palate of vanilla and caramel, but it's definitely on the drier side, making it a better pick for balancing a chili that's already sweeter. There's less rye character, which is handy if you prefer your chili mild and don't want to enhance the heat. Benchmark also has a more prominent oak profile; along with its muted dark fruit notes, this makes it great for adding depth to a chili that's lacking in delicate flavors, and needs something to give it that "wow" factor.
Wild Turkey 101
The Wild Turkey brand is synonymous with quality bourbon. One of my favorite things about the company is that even its lower end offerings taste like they should cost twice as much. Among those, Wild Turkey 101 is the standout bourbon, and it's as good in chili as it is in the glass.
It's worth noting that Wild Turkey 101 is a much punchier bourbon than the likes of Benchmark or Evan Williams. At 101 proof, it's stronger than your run-of-the-mill whiskey. This is compounded by the higher amount of rye in the mash bill and the use of highly toasted, No.4 "alligator char" barrels for aging. Together, these features result in an extremely robust bourbon — one that's ideal for standing up to chilis with bolder flavors and boosting spice.
Wild Turkey 101 may be a bit too strong for lighter and more delicately-flavored chili recipes. Still, the higher alcohol content makes it great for deglazing a pan after you've browned your ingredients, which also allows more time for the extra alcohol to cook off.
Buffalo Trace
A true American classic that's well-loved by bourbon fans around the world, Buffalo Trace Bourbon is the worthy namesake of a truly historic distillery. As the country's oldest continually operating distillery, the iconic building has even been designated a U.S. National Historic Landmark. Buffalo Trace's caramel notes have a toffee-like richness that gives the bourbon a phenomenal depth, particularly when it plays off its gentle spiced fruit aspects, or certain flavor notes in a chili.
Now, while the distillery is notoriously tight-lipped about its mash bills, Buffalo Trace Bourbon is likely made with a less rye. This gives it just enough pepperiness to cut through your chili's softer, sweeter flavors without making the spices too intense.
Additionally, Buffalo Trace's mellow profile makes it a solid choice for a meat marinade. At 90 proof, the alcohol content is high enough to effectively soften tougher cuts of meat without beginning to "cook" them, which may happen when marinating with stronger spirits.
Four Roses Yellow Label
Four Roses is another well-regarded bourbon brand that's been around since the tail end of the 19th century. In fact, it was one of the few brands that managed to survive Prohibition, having obtained a rare license to produce medicinal whiskey. Now, I have to admit I find Four Roses' entry-level bourbon a little underwhelming on its own. But while its notably smooth and mellow profile makes it a lackluster sipping bourbon, it's a great pick for delicate bourbon cocktails — and, in our case, for adding to chili.
The light, slightly fruity character of Four Roses makes it a worthy addition to less bold chilis, where it won't get overpowered by stronger ingredients. It's actually my go-to choice for vegetarian chilis, as the bourbon doesn't have to fight with stronger meat flavors, allowing it to add a touch of umami that meatless dishes sometimes lack. In tomato-heavy chilis, the sweetness of the bourbon can also help balance acidity without getting in the way of the tomato's flavor.
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon is a relatively newer brand compared to many others in the world of American whiskey. However, it's wasted no time making a name for itself. Bulleit stands out for the notably high rye ratio in its mash bill, with more than double the rye content of bourbons like Wild Turkey, Jim Beam, or Elijah Craig. That high rye level translates into an extra spicy character, and the bourbon's honeyed sweetness is prickled with piquant touches of cinnamon and clove. On that note, you can definitely simmer Bulleit in your chili, as long as you're aware it'll give it a bit of a kick.
This bourbon brand is ideal if you want to boost the spice factor while adding some complexity to the flavor of your chili peppers. Beyond that, I'd suggest using Bulleit to deglaze your pan, creating a reduction that will supercharge your chili's flavors. After all, despite the spiciness, it's actually a pretty mellow whiskey. Once reduced, the bourbon's softer flavors will become far more concentrated and offer much more flavor than if it were simmered in the pot.
1792 Small Batch
1792 Small Batch is a relatively high-proof bourbon that's well known for showcasing the rye character in its mash bill. While the small batch label doesn't necessarily mean a huge deal (given the distillery won't reveal how many barrels the whiskey is selected from), this particular bourbon is so good that it doesn't matter. The earthy rye profile produces notes of bright citrus and warming baking spices that are a great addition to certain types of chili.
The standout features of 1792 Small Batch are its dried cherry and orange notes which, along with touches of cinnamon and anise, make it the ideal bourbon for adding to richer chilis with darker tasting notes. I'm talking about beefy Texas chili, nutty mole chili, or even dark beer chili. 1792 Small Batch is also good bourbon for deglazing, as you don't need to use too much and it's one of the more expensive bottles on this list.
Woodford Reserve
The vast majority of worthwhile bars will have a bottle of Woodford Reserve kicking around somewhere. Woodford may be considered a mid-range bourbon price-wise, but it's famed for giving plenty of bang for your buck. It's beautifully complex, with layers of dark dried fruits, flourishes of rye spice, and a reasonable amount of oak to accompany the creamy vanilla and deep caramel notes. Woodford's premium taste is why it's an extremely common choice for an old fashioned cocktail, and works nicely when added to chili, as well.
Now, you'll want to be a little careful when adding Woodford to chili, as its sophisticated, oak-forward character means less is definitely more with this bourbon. In fact, for a chili recipe with lighter flavors, I'd suggest choosing one of the softer bourbons on this list.
However, where Woodford Reserve shines is in extra hearty chilis. If you're making chili with something like smoked brisket or short ribs, for instance, Woodford Reserve can stand toe-to-toe with the extra beefy, barbequed meat flavors, whereas other bourbons might get outshone.
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Taking its name from a Baptist preacher, Elijah Craig is famous for its claim of being the world's very first bourbon. Of course, while the brand's claim and story might be unverifiable, all that matters is that the distillery bearing Craig's name produces some world-class bourbon in the 21st century. Now, as a rule, you typically want to avoid adding overly oaky bourbons to chili, given the difficulty in balancing flavors. But as with all rules, there are exceptions, and Elijah Craig has the perfect amount of woodiness to enhance smoky chilis.
Aged in Level 3 charred oak barrels, Elijah Craig Small Batch has a wonderfully toasty backbone. The barrel character isn't overpowering, but it's certainly ever present, complementing the vanilla and caramel flavors with earthy notes of nuts and tobacco. Furthermore, if you're making incorporating smoked meat, chipotle peppers, or bacon, you'll find adding Elijah Craig is a super choice for adding directly to your chili pot, or creating an intensely flavorful reduction.
Old Grand-Dad 114
Produced by the famed Jim Beam Distilling Corporation, Old Grand-Dad 114 is a favorite of those who like powerful full proof bourbons (rather than barrel proof or cask strength). These types of stronger bourbons tend to command a higher price, but Old Grand-Dad 114 is remarkably affordable, which boosts its suitability for adding to chili.
Now, you'll definitely want to use this bourbon sparingly when cooking with it. At 114 proof, this is a pretty hot and bold whiskey. It's known for having a rye-dominant profile, as well, which gives the bourbon plenty of rich and spicy flavor notes, including peanuts, dark cherry, and cinnamon.
Old Grand-Dad 114 is a great option when you need a bourbon to stand up to bolder flavors in your chili. Just be sure you're aware that its rye aspects and high alcohol content may end up kicking the heat of your dish into overdrive. Personally, I'd suggest adding a small amount to your pot early during the simmering stage, then adding more incrementally to taste.
Old Forester 100
Old Forester is able to lay claim to more than a few extremely impressive feats. The brand notably produced the first bottled bourbon, as well as producing the first double-barreled bourbon. Perhaps most famously, it's the only bourbon brand to have been sold continuously by the same company — Brown-Forman – before, during, and after Prohibition. Of course, while the brand's extensive history has resulted in many different Old Forester expressions, the Old Forester 100 is the best for zhuzhing up a pot of chili.
At 100 proof, the award-winning Old Forester 100 has an undeniable kick. Still, it's a remarkably versatile whiskey despite the higher strength and rye-forward mash bill, making it an ideal addition for boldly flavored chili recipes. It can stand up to most ingredients, as a healthy amount of brown sugar and fruity sweetness helps balance both acidity and spice. Whether you use it for deglazing or simmering, Old Forester 100 is excellent for adding to chili recipes with lower spice levels and intense flavors.
Larceny Small Batch
We've covered a lot of rye-forward bourbons so far — but with good reason. Chili tends to be a fairly hearty dish, with strong flavors that need to be matched by ingredients that won't get lost. Since Larceny Small Batch is a wheated bourbon, wheat that takes up the number two spot in its mash bill after corn. Wheated bourbons are typically much softer, smoother, and sweeter than rye-forward varieties, but that doesn't mean Larceny Small Batch can't be used to elevate your pot of chili.
Larceny Small Batch has a notable toffee profile with touches of sweet honey and very little spice, so you don't have to worry about it amplifying your chili's heat too much. This makes it great for rounding out your chili. Think of it like using cocktail bitters to bind ingredients in a mixed drink; a splash of Larceny in a simmering chili can help marry the different flavor aspects to produce something more than the sum of its parts. Plus, at 92 proof, this expression has a reasonable amount of kick without being too much to be used to create a delicious marinade.
Maker's Mark
Of all the wheated bourbons, Maker's Mark is arguably the most well-known. In fact, the only wheated bourbon brand that may be more famous is the elusive Pappy Van Winkle – and you'd have to have a few screws loose to even consider cooking with that. Conversely, from both a drinking and culinary perspective, Maker's Mark tends to be an extremely affordable and versatile whiskey. And with a classic bourbon profile of soft vanilla, smooth caramel, and mellow oak, it works well in a variety of chili pots.
The sweeter character of Maker's Mark is great for both tempering the spice of hot chili peppers and balancing the acidity of tomatoes. Plus, at 90 proof, it can effectively tenderize meat as part of a tasty marinade or work as an effective pan deglazer. Like Larceny, Maker's Mark won't necessarily make a showy flavor statement in your chili, but it will help tie the rest of the ingredients together into a more cohesive taste profile.
Additionally, if you want a similar expression with a bit more zip, the Maker's Mark range also includes Maker's 46. While only slightly stronger in terms of alcohol content, Maker's 46 is aged for longer and infused with seared French oak staves. The result is a more complex bourbon that's still Maker's at its core, while presenting a spicier kick and toastier profile. This makes it a better choice for heartier chili recipes with more intense seasonings.
Rebel 100
While the Rebel brand has been around for over 170 years, ownership and production has shifted between companies over time. Rebel is made by Lux Row Distillers in Kentucky as of 2025, and the distillery is doing a top job of maintaining the bourbon's strong reputation. Rebel 100 has a wheat-forward mash bill akin to several other bourbons on this list, though it also packs a bit more of a punch at 100 proof. There's a little bit of red fruit character and some nutty notes, too, plus just enough toastiness to add depth to your chili without tasting too sharp.
To be clear, the softer character and pronounced sweetness of a wheated bourbon are still there. But the whiskey's high alcohol content noticeably intensifies the flavors. Rebel 100 has a little bit of spice to it, but won't amp up the heat too much. It's also weighty enough to work in bold-flavored recipes. While you could definitely use it to deglaze your pan, I'd suggest adding a small amount to your pot when the chili starts to simmer, then increasing incrementally to taste.
Old Crow
Old Crow once held quite the reputation, and was a favorite of several American legends, including President Ulysses S. Grant, Mark Twain, and Hunter S. Thompson. Unfortunately, the bourbon's quality took a dive around the 1960s. Even after Jim Beam took ownership of the brand in 1987, the company relegated Old Crow to the bottom shelf in terms of both price and taste rather than attempting to revitalize it. Of course, while it's unpalatably harsh and has the subtlety of a freight train, it's not without its uses, and can still bring something to the table — like in a pot chili.
The current iteration of Old Crow Bourbon has the typical notes of vanilla, caramel, and a smidge of oak. Now, to be clear, if you're making chili for dinner or a small crowd? I'd recommend any of the previously listed bourbons before Old Crow. However, one of the best things about chili is that it's perfect for making in larger batches to serve to sizable crowds. Since it isn't always cost-efficient to add a more premium bourbon to big batches of chili, Old Crow can fill the gap, improving the overall flavor while keeping your costs down.