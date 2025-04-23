15 Best Bourbons To Add To Your Pot Of Chili

Many folks who claim to make a world-class chili like to brag about their secret ingredient. This addition is may be something simple, like a teaspoon of cocoa powder or a splash of dry red wine, though it occasionally gets a little more out there (like adding a piece of candy to chili). While these are great options for transforming a good chili into a great one, you may want to consider reaching for a bottle of bourbon to unleash those deeper flavors.

I've always had a strong affinity for American whiskey, and spending years working as a professional bartender allowed me to become well acquainted with bourbon. However, it wasn't until I started working closely with chefs that I realized bourbon's full potential as a cooking ingredient. Bourbon's taste profile can imbue recipes with wonderful complexity, boost umami, and balance or enhance existing flavors.

The easiest way to incorporate bourbon into chili is to add an ounce or so to the pot while it simmers, allowing enough time for the alcohol to burn off. You can also use bourbon to create a delicious marinade for your meat, or deglaze your pan with it to make a decadent reduction. Since some bourbons are much better suited to your chili pot than others, I've curated a list of the very best options. Here are my picks for bourbons to add to your pot of chili.