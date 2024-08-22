Brisket Belongs In Your Next Pot Of Chili

Whether preparing a solo meal or a giant pot to share with party guests, chili is always a top-notch choice. It doesn't matter if you prefer beans and tomatoes or how spicy you take it, there's a chili recipe to satisfy everyone with plenty of options to customize and elevate the taste. For example, if you're looking for a protein-rich pot of goodness filled with extra-smoky notes of flavor, look no further than a smoky brisket chili recipe to bring both the heat and the meat. Brisket makes an excellent protein base or addition to your chili for its heartiness and taste. You can either make a chili-specific brisket or repurpose leftovers to prevent food waste. Either way, it's going to be delicious.

Among the wide range of uses for leftover smoked brisket, it makes an ideal chili accompaniment because of its complex flavor. Any standard smoked brisket recipe will yield a slab of meat that makes a perfect complement to the general flavor profile of chili. While a chili seasoning blend will typically include cumin, chili, powder, paprika, and garlic, the seasonings in a standard brisket rub often overlap with the inclusion of smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and onion powder. These are all flavors that play well together and are similar — if not exactly the same — in some cases. The addition of brisket to your next pot of chili keeps up this delicious seasoning cycle with amplified flavors and an overall great taste.