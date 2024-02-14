Give Your Brisket Chili A Deep, Smoky Flavor With Ancho Chiles

Many bonafide home cooks who swear their chili recipe is supreme likely rely on some sort of secret ingredient that doesn't go in a traditional version of the dish. There's a reason why there are so many annual chili cook-offs and competitions across the country and episodes of cooking shows like "Chopped" that focus on chili. If you're looking for a way to elevate your go-to chili recipe with a unique ingredient, try ancho chiles for a deep, smoky flavor.

You can swap the bell peppers or jalapeños that typically go in chili with the ancho chiles, or use a combination. In case you aren't familiar, ancho chiles are dried poblano peppers sold whole, ground, or in powdered form like the spices in your cabinet. On their own, the chilis have a mild heat level with a Scoville rating between 1,000 and 1,500 units. Their taste is sweet and slightly smoky, which is why Tasting Table recipe developer Taylor Murray incorporates them into her smoky brisket chili recipe. "When soaked in hot water and blended, the chiles form a paste that is bursting with delicious, smoky pepper flavor," says Murray.