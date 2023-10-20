Splash Some Bourbon Into Your Next Pot Of Chili For Deeper Flavor

Neat, on the rocks, or with a side chili — how will you enjoy your bourbon? Just when you think that you've heard it all, along comes a suggestion to whip up a big old pot of bourbon-laced chili. Unusual as it may sound, adding a splash of boozy bourbon might become your new favorite way to achieve bigger and bolder flavors.

Delivering more complexity than broth or water, an oaky barrel-aged bourbon can impart notes of vanilla, caramel, and warm spices. Evidently, it's this sweetly spiced quality that allows bourbon to complement and contrast a savory and zesty chili. Plus, it's also worth mentioning that cooking chili with alcohol (bourbon or otherwise) can intensify flavors and aromas as it bonds better to fat and water molecules, resulting in a tastier spoonful of your chosen ingredients.

Basically, any chili recipe can benefit from a bit of bourbon. For example, add it into a chili made with beef, beans, and tomatoes for a twist on a classic. Alternatively, you could experiment with flavor by working the boozy addition into a maple and bison chili, or even a meatless recipe made with roasted pumpkin and chipotle peppers. Likewise, recipes with fiery, smoky, or umami-forward spices will also fare well with the bourbon given its deeply nuanced profile.