What It Really Means When Bourbon Is Labeled 'Small Batch'

There's something artisanal and quaint sounding about bourbon's "small batch" label, but what does it really mean, and is it worth the added cost? We spoke with Chris Blatner, an Executive Bourbon Steward, and the man behind @urbanbourbonist to get his expert opinion on small batch bourbon. According to Blatner, small batch might not mean what you think it means.

"In reality the term small batch means nothing, there is no regulated definition in the Code of Federal Regulations for small batch," he says. "Some distilleries consider a small batch to be just a few barrels while others consider a small batch to be hundreds of barrels." The only way to know exactly how many barrels are in a so-called small batch is if the distillery chooses to clearly print the barrel quantity on the label or advertise that information on its website.

When it comes down to it, a small batch shouldn't be the only metric you use when deciding on which bourbon to buy since it's an unregulated, subjective term. However, Blatner says it's one thing you should plug into your bourbon-picking metrics. "Small batch bourbons are typically crafted to create a more intentional and consistent flavor profile which can make them great options for both drinking neat and cocktails," he explains. "Focus less on the label and more on reviews, distillery reputation, and your personal taste preferences."

