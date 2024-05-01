Edgar Rice Burroughs' Favorite Cocktail Makes Bourbon The Star

There's a fascinating crossover in literature and mixology. Whether it's Truman Capote's favorite "orange drink" (a vodka screwdriver), F. Scott Fitzgerald's affinity for a gin rickey, or an Ernest Hemingway tweaked daiquiri, it's safe to assume some of the 20th century's greatest writers enjoyed a stiff drink.

The same applied to acclaimed science fiction writer Edgar Rice Burroughs, best known for publishing "Tarzan of the Apes." After publication in 1912, the feral character rose to global cultural prominence. Burroughs became a celebrity, and his cocktail preferences were put into print.

Burroughs' favorite sling of choice was the relevantly named Tarzan Special, which the writer fondly called "a soft drink bourbon." The cocktail is reminiscent of a smooth Old Fashioned in build, packing in two ounces of bourbon, a hefty dose of Angostura bitters, simple syrup, and water, all stirred with ice and served in a short glass. The author didn't hold back on garnishes, adding a lemon peel squeeze, orange slice, and maraschino cherry to finish the cocktail.